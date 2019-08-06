Whanganui Collegiate is bringing 1929 New York to modern Whanganui for their latest stage production, the musical Bugsy Malone.

Directed by the head of performing arts, Jennifer Gregg, and featuring a live orchestra under the baton of head of music Richard Ellsworth, Bugsy Malone is a gangster spoof with a youth cast.

Led by Year 12 students Kate Wilkinson-Smith as Blousey Brown, and Michael Whight as Bugsy Malone, the production features a large cast, chorus and backstage crew of enthusiastic young people.

"We have a lot of junior students who are interested in performing at the moment, and this is their first opportunity," says Jennifer Gregg. "I wanted to choose something fun, engaging and accessible.

"We had lots audition. The philosophy is that anyone who wants to be in it, will be in it.

"We have day students, internationals and boarders, all taking part," she says.

Michael is taking singing lessons for this, his first singing role.

"It's interested him to the point where he is going to continue with it after the show," says Jennifer.

She says Kate has a lovely voice. And then there is the chorus. "They are young, keen and learning the protocols of the theatrical world. It's been an experience for all of us."

The school is putting on a musical every second year and hopes to be doing a stage play in alternate years if senior students are interested.

"Last year we did Noises Off, which was really successful and we had an amazing cast."

Jennifer is supplying costumes and props and they are adapting the Noises Off set for this production. "And Gail Evans is sewing showgirls' dancing costumes for us."

Bugsy Malone was written by Paul Williams and Alan Parker and debuted as a film in 1976, starring child actors Scott Baio and Jodie Foster. A stage version followed, premiering in 1983 in the West End.

Bugsy Malone is on stage at Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, from August 15-17 at 7pm. Tickets from Trybooking.com