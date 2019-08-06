For the fifth time, the Winter Wonderfest brings to Whanganui a wealth of uplifting events to raise funds for the support and empowerment of women.

A collaboration of Carla Donson of The Women's Network and Sarah Williams of Space Studio and Gallery, Winter Wonderfest number five is two and a half weeks of crafts, exhibitions, poetry, plays, films, talks, workshops, music and meditation.

"It all kicks off here at Space with Sarah and our feature exhibition," says Carla.

"The feature exhibition is Fire and Five, playing on the five-year celebration and the idea of winter and cosying up. The artists will be working loosely around that theme," says Sarah.

Artists involved are Andrea Du Chatenier, Ben Davis, David Traub, Aaron Scythe, Alice McDonald, Airini Beautrais, Philip Stokes, Perry Davies, Tia Ranginui and Elaine Mayer.

"Of those there are quite a few who haven't been involved in Space before, so we're excited to be hosting them," says Sarah. The artists will provide a mix of media, including the poetry of Airini Beautrais.

"We'll just see how it gels together as a group show," says Sarah.

Winter Wonderfest starts on August 14 at Space with complimentary refreshments and the opening of three exhibitions, the other two being work by Sandra Morris and Di Pottinger.

"Following that will be a Whanganui premiere as well as a premiere at Space: Sarah has never had a dramatic performance here. Cheryl Amos is returning to town and has been working on an autobiographical one-woman show for the best part of a year now," says Carla. "She has begun performing that in the South Island and is making her way north."

Cheryl approached Carla a year ago and this is the fourth time the Women's Network has collaborated with her.

"She has a special Whanganui-shaped place in her heart and she is excited about returning to perform The Eventual Genius," says Carla. "She's doing three performances at Space."

Carla says the audiences will be small and intimate and a good opportunity for Whanganui audiences to reconnect with Cheryl. Cheryl describes the show as a "light-hearted romp through addiction, abuse and mental illness".

"We finish the Winter Wonderfest back here at Space on August 31, when Elise Goodge's group Awa will perform," says Carla.

"The team at Small Talks are doing a 'Smaller Talks' [at Space] on Wednesday, August 24," says Sarah. Kathy Cunningham and Jo Lewis are facilitating the event.

"We recognise winter can be a challenging time for a lot of people and it can be easy and natural to want to go into hibernation. The genesis of the Winter Wonderfest acknowledged that but provided opportunities for people to come out, have some social connection, be inspired and hear the stories of other women," says Carla. "It's always fun and a privilege to work with Sarah and we are so grateful to have the partnership that we do."

This year's Winter Wonderfest is dedicated to the lives and memories of former Whanganui District Councillors Sue Westwood and Ray Stevens.

"They were such champions in our community but also for me personally at the Women's Network," says Carla. "We're doing what we can to have a heap of fun in honour of them."