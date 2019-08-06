The Whanganui Literary Festival Trust presents another excitingly diverse line-up of award-winning authors for this year's boutique, regional event, September 25 to October 6.

The Whanganui Literary Festival 2019 keynote event, October 4 - 6 , features Ockham New Zealand Book Award 2019 for non-fiction winner, Joanne Drayton, and other well-known and well-loved authors such as Dame Fiona Kidman, winner of the Ockham New Zealand Book Award 2019 for fiction; crime writer, Paul Cleave; playwright Albert Belz, and chef and cookbook author, Amber Rose.

Also appearing are kea conservationist Corey Mosen accompanied by his dog Ajax, columnist Leah McFall, sports writer Ron Palenski and novelist, essayist, and short story writer, Tina Makereti.

The 10 day-long festival that precedes the keynote weekend event also includes book launch presentations by visiting authors in partnership with the Sarjeant Gallery and Space Studio & Gallery, and other events where the public can mix and mingle with the authors.

During the festival Wanganui Repertory Theatre will stage The Dignity of Risk, a play by Joan Rosier-Jones, patron of the Whanganui Literary Festival. There will be singer songwriting performances, a literature quiz evening and literary walk, a lively panel discussion about a controversial topic, a bookchat morning tea and children's events — something to appeal to every literary taste and age group.

"Our Literary Festival is an exciting 10 days of celebration for readers, writers and people of all ages who love the world of books. We are proud of our unique boutique Festival.

"It is now an established part of Whanganui's literary culture and I am confident that our programme this year offers something for everyone to enjoy," says Whanganui Literary Festival Trust Chairperson Mary-Ann Ewing.

The Whanganui Literary Festival is supported by funding from Creative New Zealand and Whanganui District Council, and has a growing fan base from within and outside of Whanganui.

Tickets for the keynote, weekend event, October 4-6, are available from the Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Early bird season tickets $70 until September 6 or $120 for eight presentations. Tickets are also available at the door.

Bookings may also be made by internet, telephone or fax. www.royaloperahouse.co.nz ph: 06-349 0511

Catered events to be bought separately are: Dinner with the Stars, Saturday, October 5, and High Tea with Amber Rose, Sunday, October 6. Numbers are limited.