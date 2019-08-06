It has been a few years since Tech Old Boys' Rugby Club took to the field, but a team of former players are working towards a series of get-togethers and a centenary reunion of the club.

The group comprises Royce Tunbridge, Ross Flintoff, Glenn Wadsworth, Brian Christie, Blair Whiteman and Graham Howells, with help from Murray Burnett.

"Even though there's no club, and we haven't had one for a number of years now, in four years' time it would have been the club's 100th," says Royce.

The club was formed in 1923.

"We thought we'd better do something for the old guys and it got to the stage where we're calling it a reunion. Over the next couple of years we'll have annual events and build up to the 100th. This year is also the 50th anniversary of the 1969 team winning the Senior Metropolitan Competition. They were quite keen to have a do. That's why we're here."

"Three mini reunions leading up to the big one," says Brian.

The Tech Old Boys victors of 1969.

This year's get-together is over October 4 and 5. On Friday, October 4, those attending can return to their former clubrooms, which is now the Commercial Club, for a function. On Saturday they will attend the rugby, Wanganui's last home game, and that night there is a social evening at The Barracks in St Hill St.

"It's a '69 focus but it's for all Tech old boys and we want to keep this going for four years," says Royce.

The centenary in 2023 will be a much bigger event. The committee has set up a Facebook page — Wanganui Tech Old Boys Rugby Get Together — as a way of getting the information to the public.

Further information can be obtained from Ross Flintoff — ross@rivercityinsurance.co.nz or Blair Whiteman — wg@sbawanganui.co.nz