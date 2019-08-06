It's column time again ... a time I truly enjoy amid my busy days. With winter solstice more than a month behind us, spring is definitely on its way. But to be honest, these recent chilly and frosty mornings make me happy as it means curling up on the couch at night under my winter blanket and keeping warm reading a good book.

Most of my inspiration for new reads comes from working in the library. Not only the brand-new books coming in regularly but also the opinions and thoughts people share. It always fills me with a nice, warm feeling when I see someone's excitement and enthusiasm about a book they have just read. What I do in that case is grab the book and put it on hold for myself.

This month's read, Teacher, by Gaby Stroud, is one of those books.

I really enjoyed this book as I recognised so many situations from my own teaching background and experience. It was heart-warming to see how she describes the day-to-day life of a teacher and interesting when she touches on ideas for changes to the system. It's refreshing to read the thoughts and classroom experiences of this teacher who is not judgmental but is direct in pointing out what she perceives as flaws in the education system.

This brings me to the relationship between schools and public libraries. For me, one doesn't go without the other. Public libraries play an important role in supporting young people in developing a pleasure for reading outside school. Partnerships between schools and libraries can also encourage young students and their whanau to actively use the public library and its resources. I used to love visiting my local library when I was at school. It was always a time of great joy for me, wandering around the library, browsing books, taking some off the shelf and deciding whether to put them back or borrow them. My school used to organise a library visit once a month and these happened right through my entire school career — we also had monthly swimming lessons but I didn't enjoy those even half as much.

I believe that being exposed to my local library from a young age has shaped me into an avid reader and an active library user with a great love for books. It fills me with great pleasure when I see young parents spending time with their children in the library and even more so, when I see teachers bringing their classes through, having a reading moment together, picking and choosing books and hopping back on the school bus with lots of new books to read.

That all by itself makes the world a little bit better for me.