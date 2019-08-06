It is impossible to keep doing what we've always done and expect something else to happen. While we may not be able to control the moment, we can certainly learn to change our responses. If we want something positive to present in our lives but we keep thinking the worst, then neuroscience tells us it's like having our foot on the brake and the accelerator at the same time.

How we keep moving forward and beyond our current selves is the sort of work that I offer, I will teach you how to keep that foot on the throttle.

What's also exciting is that science has recently proved that we have a much bigger potential than previously known to achieve this. How? We have a heart brain which is thousands times more powerful than our analytical brain and there are ways to use this far more effectively than ever before. The old paradigms of thinking are falling away at last and what a privilege for me to be a part of it all. People come to me when they are ready to step into their own lives, their own power and potential. Who do you want to be? That is the question to consider and are you prepared to let the old thinking go? It's surprising how difficult it can be letting go as stepping into unknown territory and creating new habits will always bring a degree of discomfort in the beginning, yet the rewards can be mind blowing.

So if you're feeling stuck and tired of short term solutions, then my style of coaching is for you. I've been invited to run a three hour introductory workshop hosted by The Woo Woo shop where we will explore why we get stuck and what the formula is to moving forward. I hope you can join us. Registrations are through this link. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story-fbid=2515833851814382&id=100001633756326