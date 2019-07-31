LATEST

ART ANYONE?

What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.

Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

WEDNESDAY

QUIZ NIGHTS

What: Winter Quiz nights run by the Anglican Parish. Come as a team of six — or help make one up on the night. Not too serious prizes and supper.

When: July 31, August 28 and September 25.

Where: All Saints Hall, Moana St, Whanganui East.

Details: $5 at the door. Contact Kay 345 7797 or Parish Office 345 7723

FRIDAY

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Club Night: Andrew London returns. Open Mic with great local talent followed by guest artist.

When: Friday, August 2. Doors open 7pm.

Details: Door Charge: $10 for members and $15 non-members.

WHANGANUI HERITAGE MONTH

What: Durie Hill Elevator & Tunnel Centenary Dinner. A centennial fundraising dinner toward the upgrade of the tunnel entrance. Three course meal and complimentary glass of wine. Mystery auction & live music.

When: Friday, August 2, 6.30pm.

Where: Red Lion Inn, 45 Anzac Pde.

Details: Tickets $80pp: bookings at The Red Lion Ph 06 348 4080.

SATURDAY

WHANGANUI HERITAGE MONTH

What: Durie Hill Elevator Centenary Celebration. Ride the elevator and receive a souvenir golden ticket, or ride up in a vintage vehicle. Market stalls, food trucks, vintage games and an art installation on the Durie Hill Stairs. The Durie Hill School Ball drop (tickets through the i-Site or Durie Hill School) will close the day.

When: Saturday, August 3, 9am-1pm.

Where: Durie Hill Elevator base and Blyth St.

WHANGANUI HERITAGE MONTH

What: Old Fashioned Toys & Games. Have fun with old-fashioned toys and games organised by the Whanganui Regional Museum.

When: Saturday, August 3, 10-11am.

Where: Durie Hill Tower.

Details: Book at Museum reception or on the day $2.

SUNDAY

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY

What: Vocal and Instrumental Concert. Solos and groups.

When: Sunday, August 4 at 2pm. Afternoon tea to follow.

Where: St Paul's Worship Centre.

Details: All welcome: Adults $5, children koha, Members free.

DANCESPORT WANGANUI

What: Monthly social dance. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, Social dances. Theme Masquerade. All welcome.

When: Sunday, August 4, 7-9.30pm followed by supper.

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.

Details: Members $5, Non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES AT ST ANTHONY'S

What: St Anthony's offers traditional Latin Masses every Sunday at 7.30am (Low Mass), 9am (Sung Mass) and 11am (Low Mass).

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

QUESTIONS ABOUT TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Weekly sessions to learn more about the traditional Catholic faith on Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

TUESDAY

WHANGANUI HERITAGE MONTH

What: Whanganui Sports Heritage Talks. The Mayor, Hamish McDouall: Whanganui's iconic sports heritage

COMING UP

SMALL BUSINESS FORUM

What: Alison Hollard from So Social will outline the advantages of social media for small business. All small business owners welcome. No charge, just buy coffee and/or lunch.

When: Wednesday, August 7, 12.30pm.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, cnr Dublin and Pitt streets.

Details: Colin Thompson 06 348 2498.

RETREAT IN INNER PEACE AND DIVINE LOVE

What: A 22-day Retreat in Daily Life, meeting for 1½ hours each Thursday night for five nights. The prayer texts/scriptures of each exercise will be given to take home for you to pray and reflect on each day. With Juliet Kojis and Karyn Coleman.

When: Thursday, August 8, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Details: $25 for the 5 nights. Bring pen and notebook for journaling.

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Weds, August 14, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

ARTHRITIS WHANGANUI

What: Evening Support Group. Speaker is Lori Davis, an Arthritis Educator from Arthritis New Zealand. Title - 'Newly Diagnosed with Arthritis.' The purpose of the group is to offer evening support to those affected by arthritis. Buy your own refreshments on arrival.

When: Wednesday, August 21, 7.30pm. Speaker at 8pm.

Where: The 'Snug' of the Rutland Arms Inn, Ridgway St.

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Jan Preston Trio "88 Pianos I Have Known", Jan performs original songs and piano music.

When: Saturday, August 24, doors open 8pm.

Details: door charge: $30 available on eventfinder and door sales available.

CAMELLIA SHOW

What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.

When: Sat, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz

ON NOW

GALLERY 85

What: Salt to Scale: Patrick Cush.

When: Until Saturday, August 3.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

Details: Entry free.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Barking Mad. Works by the Rayner Brothers (and guests).

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm, until Saturday, August 3.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice — Virtual exhibitions of artworks chosen from the collection by Whanganui people, available to view on the Gallery website. Hamish McDouall launches the series with his selection on display at Sarjeant on the Quay.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum. A selection of paintings completed between 2004 and 2016.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. Looking back at more than 30 years of art practice, focusing on his five major series of works.

When: To October 13

Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm — 3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesdays, 1pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: All welcome. No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: New Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. One on one Sessions available.Long term Recovery is yours. Seek it now.

When: Every Sunday at 6pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Barrie, Co-ordinator, 344 3345.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Keep fit, meet others and enjoy Scottish music. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start soon, Tues 5.30pm and/or Thurs, 9am.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr

Details: $3 per session. Inquiries: Miriam 345-1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions. Garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

