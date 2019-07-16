ART ANYONE?

What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.

Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

WEDNESDAY

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Speaker: Sandi Black will talk on Genealogy Resources at the Whanganui Regional Museum. Followed by a tour of museum storage areas. RSVP to Whanggenie6@gmail.com or 347 6978.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 11am

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre.

FAMILY & CHILDREN HOLIDAY RE-PURPOSING WORKSHOP

What: Make items for Resource Recovery Centre's new "garden" or your own creation.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 10.30am-3pm.

Where: Harekeke Room at Resource Recovery Centre.

Details: Donations, lids & items to share for lunch appreciated. Run by Lyn & Peter for Sustainable Whanganui.

TUI MOTU

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

'THIS I BELIEVE…'

What: Josh Chandulal-Mackay was a youth councillor on the WDC Youth Committee at 12, has a BA in Politics and Psychology from Massey University and, in 2016, stood successfully for election as a Whanganui District Councillor.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THURSDAY

AGM

What: Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group (Inc).

When: Thursday, July 18, 7.30pm.

Where: Upper Lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, 243 Wicksteed St.

SUNDAY

LITURGY

What: Women of Mercy. Dorothy Day and Thea Bowman.

When: Sunday, July 21, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

DIABETES WANGANUI SUPPORT GROUP

What: Guest speaker: Rebecca Hepburn, Independent living adviser from Securely. Shared afternoon tea. All welcome.

When: Sunday, July 21, 2pm.

Where: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield St, Wanganui East.

Details: For details or transport phone 06 2813195 before 2pm Friday.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES AT ST ANTHONY'S

What: St Anthony's offers traditional Latin Masses every Sunday at 7.30am (Low Mass), 9am (Sung Mass) and 11am (Low Mass).

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

QUESTIONS ABOUT TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Weekly sessions to learn more about the traditional Catholic faith on Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

COMING UP

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Weds, July 24, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

QUIZ NIGHTS

What: Winter Quiz nights run by the Anglican Parish. Come as a team of six — or help make one up on the night. Not too serious prizes and supper.

When: July 31, August 28 and September 25.

Where: All Saints Hall, Moana St, Whanganui East.

Details: $5 at the door. Contact Kay 345 7797 or Parish Office 345 7723

CAMELLIA SHOW

What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.

When: Sat, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz

ON NOW

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Not every chapter needs a title, works on paper by Sarah Williams.

When: Until Saturday, July 20.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

Details: Entry free.

GALLERY 85

What: Salt to Scale: Patrick Cush.

When: Until Saturday, August 3.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

Details: Entry free.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Greetings From the River City! — an outdoor sculpture by Sam Duckor-Jones. Currently on public display

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice — Virtual exhibitions of artworks chosen from the collection by Whanganui people, available to view on the Gallery website. Hamish McDouall launches the series with his selection on display at Sarjeant on the Quay.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum. A selection of paintings completed between 2004 and 2016.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. Looking back at more than 30 years of art practice, focusing on his five major series of works.

When: To October 13

Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm — 3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesdays, 1pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: Have fun while you learn songs. Beginners and experienced singers welcome to our organic choir.

When: New term begins Monday, July 22, 6.30pm to 8pm.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: All welcome. No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Keep fit, meet others and enjoy Scottish music. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions. Garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz