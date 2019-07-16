They're back! Katie Brown and Lyndsay Patterson, glass artists and owners of Cosmopolitan Glass, are officially back in business. The doors are open and the gallery is stocked.

Cosmopolitan Glass is part of the burgeoning arts precinct taking over the Old Town part of Whanganui. Their Rutland St premises are an addition to an already popular area.

They are behind the red door in what was once the Cosmopolitan Club and which now houses a number of businesses. Cosmopolitan Glass shares the door with Sasquatch Recording Studio.

Lyndsay and Katie sold Chronicle Glass in 2016, moving to a convenient location across the road, where they have been preparing their comeback.

Their former business continues under the name New Zealand Glassworks.

It all adds to the artistic lustre of the area.

Katie says it's good to be back and operating as part of the city's amazing, vibrant arts community.

"We're happy to be part of it again and looking forward to promoting it."

"Something Katie and I have missed is being part of the community and meeting our clientele each day," says Lyndsay.

"We're looking forward to doing projects and collaboration. We're back," says Katie.

Katie and Lyndsay both acknowledge the growth of art destinations in that part of town, now with two glass places.

"In this area we've got Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, the Sarjeant Gallery, Article is open now on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, there's an interesting brew shop ... there's Fine Arts there ... " says Katie.

Advertisement

The pair have also etched themselves into the history of glass in Whanganui.

"There's been a huge movement with glass and Lyndsay and I have been a key factor in that movement. We worked really well with the [glass] school. They'd come out of the school, work for us and we'd set them free." From those beginnings, Whanganui gained an international reputation as a glass centre.

Glass art started in Whanganui through the Regional Community Polytechnic, where John Scott and Tony Kuepfer set up courses and hot glass facilities in the 1980s. It's where Katie and Lyndsay studied after arriving in Whanganui in the 1990s. With Karen Ellett, they formed Chronicle Glass in 2004, opening to the public in 2005.

The pair are strong supporters of Whanganui's arts component and like the direction it's taking, especially with the latest addition of Whanganui Walls.

During Artists' Open Studios, Old Town was rocking, says Lyndsay.

"There was a real hum," says Katie. "It brought colour and culture, made it a happy place. I think people would get happiness from looking at the murals ... it brings good energy."

As does glass.

"I'm in love with the [glass] process," says Katie. "It's such a cosy place: 1100 degrees. It's so medieval, isn't it? It's so dangerous. When I'm there, it's my happy place."

"There's all of that with the process, and there's the history of it," says Lyndsay. "And the skill: it's always such a challenge."

Cosmopolitan Glass at 3 Rutland St is open from 10am-3pm, Thursday to Saturday, or open by appointment on 021 1179584.