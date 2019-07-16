When Red Door Gallery in Putiki opened last year, Peter and Debby Shepherd always intended it to be a gallery of difference, displaying current works from a variety of artists.

Now they've taken it a step further with the first of many monthly guest exhibitions in the rear gallery.

Karen Workman's felt work is already on display, with other artists booked for the next three months.

"This building is such a good space for display," says Peter, "With a good feel to it."

The light-filled rear gallery is blessed with a wood fire, large windows and floor and wall space to show plenty of work.

"There are artists who are new and might be a bit nervous about paying to have an exhibition," says Peter. "This is a nice, easy, affordable way to get into it.

That's the same with the artists who are within the co-op: most are new."

Red Door, while owned by Peter and Debby, is a co-operative in which a group of artists share space and give the gallery diversity.

The old wooden structure was once the Putiki Store, which is why the red door is right on the footpath. It opens into a large front gallery filled with displayed work on the floor, on plinths, on the wall and hanging from the ceiling. Through another door are two other exhibition spaces, one with Karen's felt work, the other yet to be used.

"It's also a great space if people want to share an exhibition," says Steve Selfe, part of the co-operative.

"We can also offer outdoors," says Peter. "Especially in spring and summer." The flat, uncluttered section would be ideal for sculptural work. Pride of place in the yard at the moment is a red phone box, formerly part of the Castlecliff landscape outside the Camp Store.

Red Door Gallery access is easy, being on SH4, with parking right outside the door.

Opening hours are Thursday to Sunday, 11am-4.30pm