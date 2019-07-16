I was at the New World the other day, again, my supermarket shopping being chronically chaotic. I asked this guy wearing gumboots, loading groceries into his ute, if he had a microcopter as well, or was the ute certified to fly. "No," he said, "but I do fly fish".

It was meaningful banter on a late afternoon in rural New Zealand. He seemed well prepared. Quadbike, canoe, petrol, bins, food, cages and heaven knows what else on board with room for his partner and him to squeeze into the cab amongst boxes and a jumble of paraphernalia. Somewhere they probably had a dog too.

Neighbours can be many and varied, like untended gardens. Next door I have Karl. Across the road I have Abdul. Karl is a farmer, 82, from Wairoa and Australia. We have longwinded monologues about global warming, climate change, and the bovine overpopulation, all of which he denies passionately. He's a font of blunt internet-gleaned information and Germanic extraction.

Across the road, Abdul, a Muslim, works as a slaughterman at the freezing works. We nearly tail ended each other a few months ago. I'd just bought a new car. I was not amused, especially when he said he was distracted by the sheep truck that hurtled between us as we backed out of our opposing driveways. Since then I've offered condolences for mosque attacks, and they've shared hospitality and food after Ramadan. Abdul and I have traded Christian-Muslim debate. He's given me a copy of the Quran in English. Life goes on.



I was reminded of Lynley Dodd's Hairy Maclary when I was at my kitchen window last week. A large woolly sheep appeared lost, on the corner of Alma and Trafalgar streets. I called the cops, reported it, and hung up. Sheep leapt low wall into Abdul's property. Two minutes later sheep exited property pursued by Abdul. Sheep heads north on Trafalgar. Lanky lugubrious man arrives with rottweiler holding stick, and heads north. Sheep truck appears, heads north following man with dog. Cops arrive southbound. They U turn, looking bewildered, head north. Meanwhile sheep has vanished somewhere in the distance. Twenty minutes have elapsed. Birdsong and tranquillity returns to my rural suburbia and the breeze whispers "nothing unusual here". Really?