The Wanganui VCC Daffodil Rally is on again this year, with proceeds going to our local Cancer Society. All across New Zealand, hundreds of vehicles will be on the road or on display, all raising money for the same good cause.

Taking place on Sunday, August 25, the format is the same as last year, in which competitors are given a map with 30 locations marked on it, and a question sheet with 30 matching questions. Locations close to the start score a low number of points whereas those further away are awarded more points. Competitors choose which locations to visit, answer the question correctly and are credited with the points. They then move to the next location.

The rally is limited to TWO HOURS maximum from the time the start hooter is sounded. Anyone returning late will be deducted points from their score up to 10 minutes maximum. Anyone returning more than 10 minutes late will not receive any points at all.

Participants can bring along their own afternoon tea to be enjoyed during scoring.

The rally is not weather dependent as the Memorial Hall carpark has a large covered area but competitors are encouraged to dress according to the weather, as it may be cold.

The overall winner will have their name added to those who previously won on the Wanganui VCC Daffodil Shield. This shield will be displayed at the Wanganui VCC Club Rooms. A replica shield will also be handed to the winner.

There will also be a prize for the "Best Dressed" entrant, which may be for the car or the entrant themselves. There will be a prize draw during the scoring, tickets on the day.

■ All money donated to our local cancer society

■ All vehicles are eligible to enter - cars, vans, utes, motorcycles, electric bikes, anything road legal

■ No need to be a member of the Vintage Car club or any other club

■ Entry is $10 per vehicle, no charge for occupants

■ Start and finish at the Whanganui Memorial Hall carpark, Watt St.

■ Tickets available online on the Wanganui VCC Facebook page, the Whanganui i-Site or Ring Peter Hardy on 0212723444