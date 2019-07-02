LATEST

ART ANYONE?

What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.

Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

WEDNESDAY

QUIZ NIGHTS

What: 2019 Winter Quiz nights run by the Anglican Parish. Come as a team of six — or help make one up on the night. Not too serious prizes and supper.

When: Starting Wednesday 3 July at 7 pm. Then on 31 July, 28 August and 25 September.

Where: All Saints Hall, Moana Street, Whanganui East.

Details: $5 at the door. Contact Kay 345 7797 or Parish Office 345 7723

SMALL BUSINESS

What: Wanganui Small Business Forum. All small business owners welcome. No charge, just buy coffee or lunch.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 12.30pm.

Details: Colin Thompson — 06 348 2498, 0276 470767 or colin.thompson@nztravelbrokers.co.nz

FRIDAY

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Club Night with local bands including Once Were Blondes, The Transistors and The Three Scoops.

When: Friday, July 5

Time: Open Mic from 7.30pm

Details: Members $10 Non-members $15.

SATURDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Curator Talk: Reuben Friend, Director Kaihautu at Pataka Art + Museum will give a floor talk focusing on works in the ceramic exhibition Wi Taepa: Retrospect.

When: Saturday, July 6, 11am.

Where: 31 Taupo Quay above the i-SITE

SCHOLA SACRA

What: Schola Sacra Choir — Midwinter Gloria. The main feature of the concert will be the ever-popular Vivaldi Gloria, which will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra of 14 accomplished local musicians.

When: Saturday, July 6, 2.30pm.

Where: Heritage House, St Hill St.

Details: Adult $25, Senior $20, Child U18 free at the door.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Not every chapter needs a title, works on paper by Sarah Williams.

When: Available to view from Saturday, July 6, 11am to 3pm. Exhibition continues until Saturday, July 20.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

Details: Entry free.

GALLERY 85

What: Salt to Scale: Patrick Cush.

When: Available to view from Saturday, July 6, 11am to 3pm. Exhibition continues until Saturday, August 3.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

Details: Entry free.

SUNDAY

MIKE STREET

What: Mike Street performs: A Chip in the Sugar, a talking heads monologue by Alan Bennett. Full of humour and pathos, Bennett's play shines a light on to an ordinary life interrupted by an unexpected crisis.

When: Sunday, July 7 at 4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Tickets $12, Gallery Friends & Stars $10. From Sarjeant on the Quay or phone 349 0506.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES AT ST ANTHONY'S

What: St Anthony's offers three traditional Latin Masses every Sunday at 7.30am (Low Mass), 9am (Sung Mass) and 11am (Low Mass).

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: St Anthony's offers weekly sessions to learn more about the traditional Catholic faith on Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Enquiries on 344 3814.

COMING UP

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Weds, July 10, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

DVD EVENING

What: Breathe. A determined couple refuse to give up when Robin contracts polio and is given months to live. Against advice, Diana brings him home from hospital where her devotion transcends his disability.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 6.30pm, koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters.

When: Saturday, July 13, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Details: With Julia Martin. $10.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues, July 16, 5.30pm and/or Thurs, July 18, 9am.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr.

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

TUI MOTU

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

'THIS I BELIEVE…'

What: Josh Chandulal-Mackay was born and raised in Whanganui, was a youth councillor on the Whanganui District Council Youth Committee at age 12, has a BA in Politics and Psychology from Massey University and, in 2016, Josh stood successfully for election as a Whanganui District Councillor.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

AGM

What: Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group (Inc). Members and the general public are invited to the AGM of the Group.

When: Thursday, July 18, 7.30pm.

Where: Upper Lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, 243 Wicksteed St.

LITURGY

What: Women of Mercy. Dorothy Day and Thea Bowman.

When: Sunday, July 21, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

CAMELLIA SHOW

What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.

When: Sat, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Greetings From the River City! — an outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.

Currently on public display

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice — Virtual exhibitions of artworks chosen from the collection by Whanganui people, available to view on the Gallery website. Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall launches the series with his selection on display at Sarjeant on the Quay.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum. A selection of paintings completed by Denys Watkins between 2004 and 2016. Generously supported by Bath Street Arts Trust.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection by New Zealand painter Robert McLeod, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Wi Taepa: Retrospect. Retrospect looks back at more than 30 years of art practice, focusing on his five major series of works.

When: To October 13

Where: Upstairs at the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm — 3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.

When: Wednesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: Have fun while you learn songs. We warmly welcome both beginners and experienced singers to our organic choir.

When: New term begins Monday, July 22, 6.30pm to 8pm.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: All welcome. No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation with the philosophy of "Be True, Be Kind, Endure".

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm.(Winter) 9-10am (Summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Keep fit, meet others and enjoy Scottish music. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

