They're a passionate group, Step Up Durie Hill, and they want the best for their suburb.

As well as a catchy name, they have plenty of ideas to rejuvenate Durie Hill and instil a sense of pride in what was originally designed as a garden suburb.

Already there are planter boxes in the "village" part of Portal St and the group is having a Durie Hill Village Market at St Barnabas' Church on July 7. It is undercover with outside space for fine days. If successful, Step Up Durie Hill wants to hold the market on the first Sunday of every month. Bookings for stalls for the inaugural event are flowing in.

Step Up Durie Hill was formed two years ago, but lately there has been a revival of interest.

"The timing was right," says Sue Morgan, a resident and key advocate of Durie Hill. She says the working group came up with ideas, gardeners among them got busy with planters and there are even men behind the scenes working on forming an incorporated society.

In August Durie Hill celebrates its centenary, with events planned in commemoration. The group wants the suburb looking good for its birthday, with more planters, a garden, murals and a welcoming sign at the top of the hill.

"So we've started, and the Council are going to come up on June 29 for a walk and a look around," says Sue.

Sponsors so far include Mitre 10 Mega, Bunning's, Bullock's and Resene. The group still needs timber or money to buy timber for more planter boxes. A newsletter goes out each week to residents, sharing information and asking for help. Newsletters can be requested via stepupduriehill@gmail.com

Advertisement

The working group wants a commitment from Council to work with them to implement solutions for various concerns residents have, top of the list being the speed on the hill, in particular from Stark St around and through the shopping area to Plunket St. They are also looking at forming closer ties with the school, staff and pupils.

There is consultation with the Council and the Anglican Church to put a Library Hub in the Church hall which will lead to having a place for residents to meet and create many other activity groups.

For the July 7 market, Step Up Durie Hill is looking for stall holders who have art, craft, produce, plants, clothing etc to sell.

There are stall spaces left so anyone wanting to book can email stepupduriehill@gmail.com