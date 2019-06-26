MIKE:

As usual, when wandering round an exhibition, I was searching for suitable words to describe the items to pop into my head.

Hardly had I thought of the drab and cliched "different", "unusual", when I bumped into my jovial editor, Paul Brooks. Looking at one of Dan Mills' canvases, Paul remarked, "His work has substance". Exactly what I was struggling to say! To me, "substance" implies weight, solidity, something grounded and meaningful. There you have it! Dan's work encapsulated in a simple, straightforward word, but which holds much wider connotations.

The Footprint of a Working Artist consists of several large mixed media works, which dominate Gallery 2 at Space. They really draw you in, with their vital, flagrant colours and teasing designs. And the personal back story to each was so interesting. A Treatment for Sciatica represents exactly that, as Dan slowly worked his way through a painful bout of that condition via a steady concentration on this painting. Clearly therapeutic.

Another reason I took to Dan's work was his artist's statement, which I actually found quite intelligible — such a change from the obscure verbiage employed by the majority of his peers. In it he describes his art as "emotional and intuitive, rather than intellectual or pre-conceived". His first step on a canvas is instinctive, unconscious, then it gradually develops a more solid definition as the rational side of the artist comes into play. He has several pieces on the go at any one time, with drop sheets often turning into paintings!

After spending time abroad, Dan has been settled in Whanganui for the past six years, with his Czech-born wife and three young daughters. 3 of 5 provides a good example of his work as a travelling artist. The canvas was folded for ease of packing, producing creases and margins which became an integral part of the work. It was primed in Whanganui, used for sketches at St Ives, in Cornwall, stretched and roughly painted on in the Czech Republic, then completed in our fair city. An international painting by any standards!

As a digression — hopefully, entertaining! — may I leap on the mention of St Ives? Born in Devon, Dan would often spend family holidays at St Ives, to where he returned in order to work on 3 of 5. I recently read a short biography, by Sebastian Faulks, of an English painter, Christopher Wood, who spent some time at the artists' colony there in the 1920s. I immediately checked to see whether he would have known Edith Collier, but, alas, she had left there in 1921, five years prior to his arrival. Although Dan's artistic travels took him there almost a century later, I still find the connection with our most famous artist quite appealing. Coincidences of this nature always grab me.

Last Wednesday, another regular attender of openings at Space passed the comment that "There's always so much of interest to see here." Definitely. In addition to Footprint there are two photographic exhibitions. The Pop-Up Gallery has several prints, misty, evanescent seascapes, in light pastel shades. Neddal Ayyad's Ghost Surf — a Dialogue between the North Atlantic and South Pacific contrasts views of Whanganui's north beach with those of Newfoundland's Bay Roberts.

Licentiate in Gallery 1 is shared by Melanie McCrae and John Smart, with their matted photo prints. Their dramatic, arresting shots incorporate a large number of varied subjects. There's a seagull poised to land, a misty view over Whanganui, cars (both alive and dead!), a surfeit of mud, the Shanghai skyline at night, a sensitive portrait of Sandy de Kock, statues of angels, modern America and many more.

These exhibitions close on Saturday, June 29. I can assure you, the gallery is well worth a visit in the next few days.

JOAN: The Vicar of Dibley ends its run at Amdram on Saturday. Everyone involved with the show will be sad to leave it. Theatre of any kind is an intimate affair for cast and crew and we have all become close, sharing the humour of this play with warm and appreciative audiences, working hard and enjoying every minute of our time together.

I mentioned last week that we did not know all of our fellow-players before rehearsals started. Patrick McKenna has become a new friend to Mike and me. He owns Patrick's Bookshop in Ridgway St and we paid him a visit there last week. What a wonderful place! Patrick was there presiding over what can only be described as an empire of books. Mike and I discovered books of every kind and vintage, brilliantly set out with efficiency and affection. Memories flooded back of books read over our lifetimes right up to the present day, and intriguing new titles beckoned us to buy. During our time looking round, many local folk came in to browse and purchase. There are books for every taste and interest, all fairly priced and freshly presented. I loved second-hand bookshops as a child and adult in the UK before we emigrated and, here in town, is the best such collection that I have found in New Zealand.

Patrick was an antique dealer before he retired to Masterton where he ran a small bookshop. He has always loved books and had run retail bookshops for Oxford University Press and Reeds publishers. His last home was in Waverley and only the need for a larger population brought about his move here. We are fortunate to add him, and his knowledge of every sort of literature, to our growing attraction as a city. Don't miss his performance as Owen in Vicar this week!