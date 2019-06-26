By Margi Keys

WRRC manager Dale Cobb (left) and SWT chair John Milnes.The partnership between Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC) and Sustainable Whanganui Trust (SWT) keeps moving forward.

WRRC manager Dale Cobb says the interface between WRRC staff and the volunteers at the Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) is critical for the success of both entities.

"We work together to come up with similar outcomes in terms of keeping waste out of landfill," he says. "Education is the key to achieving better outcomes."

With this in mind, new employees at WRRC are given a tour of the Re-use Academy (RUA) by one of the 10 WhEB volunteers who do a regular three-hour stint once a week. The volunteers look after RUA, an easy way for residents to divert waste from landfill. RUA is a repository for hundreds of useful unrecyclable items like fabrics, broken crockery and bubble wrap.

"WhEB volunteers always offer tours to visitors, whether individuals, couples or groups," says SWT chair John Milnes. "Tours are an important aspect of our work because people realise how much of their waste can be repurposed."

The aim is to help residents become more resilient and self-sufficient, offering comprehensive, useful and timely advice to create and use practical solutions for sustainability.

In addition to regular volunteers, affectionately known as Whebsters, other relievers step in when needed. Several volunteers are in training.

"We're always looking for more volunteers who think green," says John.

Trainees work alongside experienced Whebsters with good people skills. Phone 345 6000 if you can help.

Toitu te marae a tane mahuta, toitu te marae a tangaroa, toitu te tangata. If the land is well and the sea is well, the people will thrive.

