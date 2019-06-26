The Wanganui Jazz Club welcomes back Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band for the July meeting at the St Johns Club.

For those who haven't heard this wonderful group perform, you can expect high energy expressed lyrically, tastefully and always entertaining. Laura directs proceedings with comic quips, tales of adventure and some full-on vocals. Wayne Mason adds his joyful funky piano playing and great vocals. John O'Connor will be playing some melodic lead guitar, never self-indulgent — just soulful and often astonishing. He's played with everyone along the way, from BB King to Kiri Te Kanawa. The rhythm section brings a warm acoustic volume with George Barris on upright bass and Peter Cogswell on the 'back porch' drums proving that you don't need to be loud to groove.

Here's a little catch up with Laura:

"We're currently working on a new recording This Train to be on the tracks in August 2019. That is when we head out on a winter island tour — Tauranga, Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival, the Rhythm 'n Pines festival on Norfolk Island, then heading to Rarotonga ... such a hardship!

"But before we do all that we're coming back to visit our favourite River City and looking forward to finding the Jazz Club in her new home. We'll warm her up on a winter Sunday with some Back Porch heat!"

This is our usual monthly meeting, with the music kicking off at 6.30 on Sunday, July 7.

General admission is $20, members pay $10. Memberships are available at the door.