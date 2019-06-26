The New Zealand Male Choir last performed in Whanganui five years ago and since then has performed two overseas concert tours as well as regular concerts around New Zealand, including performing to acclaim at Art Deco Weekend in Napier for the last three years.

This month they will return to Whanganui and with the Wanganui Male Choir perform a joint concert Experience the Magic of Male Voices at Central Baptist Church on Sunday, July 14.

The New Zealand Male Choir is an auditioned choir of more than 50 members from throughout New Zealand. The choir rehearses monthly in two sections, one in the North Island and the other in the South. The practices aim to achieve personal and collective vocal improvement as well as repertoire preparation. Collectively, usually a minimum of twice a year, the full choir meets to rehearse and perform.

The choir's repertoire includes sacred, spiritual, New Zealand traditional, folk, popular, contemporary and waiata. The repertoire, sung without music in hand, fosters and maintains an enthusiasm for male choral singing and shows how this can be a rewarding and creative activity that challenges and extends the skills and talents of the members.

"Our members are excited to have the opportunity to sing with the New Zealand Male Choir, join in with skilled voices, especially the combined songs with both choirs," says Oliver Lane, secretary of Wanganui Male Choir.

The repertoire for the New Zealand Male Choir includes Hello Dolly, Before The Parade Passes By, On The Street Where You Live and Anthem. Bui Doi is a haunting story of the children left behind following the Vietnam War.

Wanganui Male Choir will sing Birth of The Blues, The Water Is Wide, In The Still Of The Night, Carrickfergus and the rollicking Maid of Llanwellyn among its list. The combined choirs will be singing Battle Hymn of The Republic, The Lord's Prayer, Poata Rau [Now Is The Hour], We Rise Again, When The Saints Go Marching In and the challenging Billy Joel song Lullaby — Goodnight My Angel sung unaccompanied.

"The songs mentioned above are just some of what we will be performing and should make for a very enjoyable concert."

Most members also belong to other choirs and musical societies and members are encouraged to continue these interests. Seven members of the choir also sing with Wanganui Male Choir — Bryan Barrett, Dennis Brown, Warwyck Dewe, Gordon Keelty, Oliver Lane, Dick Mitchell and Tony Ross.

The Wanganui Male Choir, with 24 choristers, was formed in 1898 as the Wanganui Liedertafel Choir and performed its first concert on September 22, 1898. In a review of that event the Wanganui Herald commented: " ... and with further unremitting practice, the Liedertafel will, in the very near future, play an important part in the musical performances in Wanganui".

Since its formation, there has only been a single recess; the November 1918 concert being postponed until March 1919 on account of the influenza epidemic. Apart from that gap it has performed on average two to four concerts a year. It is now the third oldest performing choir within New Zealand.

In the early days, accompaniment was by a local orchestra but latterly most usually by a solo pianist. However, in 1948, for the 50th Anniversary Concert and again two years later in 1950, the choir was accompanied by the National Orchestra.

Over the years, the concerts have also showcased many talented artists, with emphasis placed on up and coming young people, some who have gone on to earn international recognition. Two notable guest artists include Dame Sister Mary Leo in 1976 and a young Kiri Te Kanawa, who in 1965, received a fee of £15!

It is thought the first "out of town" trip was to Marton in 1908. Since then the choir has been to New Plymouth, Hawera, Patea, Palmerston North, Taihape, Taupo, Dunedin, Nelson, Levin and Wellington. In 2011 the first overseas trip was made to Norfolk Island where the choir performed three concerts. The second time Wanganui Male Choir toured outside of New Zealand was in 2017 where they performed four concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong and Hobart.

In December 2018, the choir celebrated its 120th Anniversary and next month will be performing its 273rd Concert.

Experience the Magic of Male Voices

Sunday, July 14, 2pm at Central Baptist Church, Cnr Dublin & Wicksteed streets, Whanganui.

Adults $25, students and children free. Door sales, cash only.