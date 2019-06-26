"Whatever you do, do with determination. You have one life to live; do your work with passion and give your best. Whether you want to be a chef, doctor, actor, or a mother, be passionate to get the best result." — Alia Bhatt

The Labour Budget has been delivered and the hype over who got what and when seems to have settled down a bit.

As I look around our hospital system, I think about what it must be like to be a medical doctor or nurse, to know the face of adversity, to see so much death and dying, suffering and sorrow. Each day we have a choice, to do what we do with determination — to work with passion and give our best.

When we experience someone doing their best, are we grateful that this person is passionate to get the best results for us. I read in the 2019 Labour Budget information about quality healthcare. They said, "We have already started work on fixing our hospitals, but with this Budget, we're doing even more — because New Zealanders should be able to rely on hospitals that are functional and fit-for-purpose. With more funding for DHBs, and an extension of the bowel screening programme, we are on our way to making sure everyone can get access to quality healthcare when they need it."

I often hear people talk about how poor the health care system is. I want to say how good it can be. Especially when our medical providers work with passion, give their best. Give us quality healthcare when we need it.

No matter how hard we try to do all the best things for our health, we could a bit more. When our health fails, we present ourselves for the "cure". We expect our medical people to create a miracle. My Angels say that miracles do happen, and they remind me it is good to learn to better managing our lives, reduce the pressure we take on and put on the lives of others. Deep down, we all know we could be healthier, exercise more, eat healthy non-processed food, have fun and laugh often. Seneca, the Roman philosopher said, "People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt". Thank you doctors and nurses for your passion to get the best results. Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy.