John Davis was half of The Folk Implosion in the 90s and now records and tours on his own and with a band of rotating characters based in Durham, NC, USA.

This tour of New Zealand and Australia consists of duo shows with John on guitar and electronics, and Rob Chamberlain on drums and electronics. Sets will mix material from John's Shrimper records solo catalogue (both old and recent), and material drawn from the Folk Implosion archive.

Records and merchandise will be available for sale, including a new instrumental release Gnawing On the Bone, which features cover art by Dunedin's Alastair Galbraith.

John works as a teacher with Durham Public Schools, as treasurer of the Durham Association of Educators, and as president of the Durham People's Alliance.

Conversations with folk about local political issues that relate to NZ's recent teacher strike, efforts to expose and deconstruct the ongoing damage wrought by European colonialism and its current corporate avatars, etc, are hoped for and welcome.

John Davis & The Cicadas

Lucky Bar, Whanganui, July 3