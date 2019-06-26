It is said love of money is the root of all evil. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Did King Midas understand? I'll give you all the money you want but there's a cost. You will be barred from food and air. Have a wonderful life while it lasts.

I think healthy living implies intelligent stewardship of this planet and recognising the value of our heritage. We need to wake up to what we are losing, like the Monowai and Auckland ferries.

The Monowai (NZ Shipping Company) and an Auckland Harbour ferry arriving at the terminal in lower Queen St, Auckland, 1958/1959. PICTURE / PETER CAPE

Ten years ago I wrote about rampant demolition in Christchurch. Five years ago I lamented the tasteless destruction of the villa housing Moore Stephens Markhams Accountants in Wanganui and the draughtsman's level attempt to build a heritage style replacement. Demolition of the Selwyn Building in Victoria Ave was equally disturbing. To their credit the Wanganui historic movements have seen some recognition of architectural heritage and efforts have been made to safeguard buildings. However the phantom menace still lurks.

The Chinese embassy in Wellington demolished two historically significant Edwardian 1912 villas to make way for their new embassy construction. This, in spite of promising the NZ Historic Places Trust they would preserve the villas. This, in spite of the resource consent not fully approved by Wellington City Council. The demolition was I believe, illegal. I thought China, being an ancient and wise society, valued history. Evidently Beijing is a financial power merchant intent on spending some $11b in building contracts globally this year. Perhaps Beijing has not got over being raped and pillaged by Japan 70 years ago. However, that cloud on its conscience does not give China the right to break its word or to ride roughshod over the laws of other countries or to play dictator to its citizens. Freedom and riots in Hong Kong beckon but I want to focus closer to home.

Dannevirke has seen the heritage debate raise its head recently. The historic Carnegie Library has had a stay of demolition because a group of concerned citizens asked for time to get reports on structure and future use. A councillor bleated that he was being shot at from both sides — the developers and the preservers. He's elected to govern intelligently. Quit the bleating. When is the governance of this country going to recognise that people's lives are enhanced by embracing heritage with intelligent awareness and imagination? Value is more than money and money wisely used is valuable. Therefore seek wisdom.