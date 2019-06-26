JULY WALKS

The Wanganui Tramping Club full programme for July is:

■ Sat or Sun 6 or 7, Sledge Track crossover, leaders Roger and Dave

■ Sat-Sun 13-14 Kahui Hut, leader Shane

■ Sat 20, annual club dinner, leader Esther

■ Sat or Sun 27 or 28, Tongariro Alpine Crossing, leader Esther

■ Sat or Sun 27 or 28, Manawatu Gorge Track, leader Dorothy

■ Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

Palmerston North is lucky to have on its doorstep the popular Sledge Track which is suitable for a wide range of fitness levels.

The Wanganui Tramping Club has visited this track on many occasions and will do so again next month. This time it will be with a twist as the club plans a crossover from Manawatu to the Wairarapa, also taking in the Otangane Track, which is an extension of the Sledge.

Opened in 2003, the Sledge, which follows the original survey of an old road, was the result of a partnership between Palmerston North City Council and a team of volunteers led by a local retired farmer, Ian Argyle. He had first proposed the development of the track to the council in 1999. The energetic Argyle also spear-headed development of nearby Burtton's Track, part of the Te Araroa Trail, which the club walked in June.

July is a cold month and the club's July programme reflects the fact that many members prefer to stay close to the fire. However, the hardier ones have the opportunity to overnight at Kahui Hut, one of the oldest huts in Egmont National Park — but with no heating! There will also be a day trip over the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, which will be test snowcraft skills.

Interesting trips

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walks on July 4 and 18 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on July 11 and 25. The Wednesday contact is Margret, phone 344 3899, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For more information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit the website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net.

The next club meeting is on Wednesday, July 3 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St at 7.30pm. Russell Simpson, CEO of the Whanganui Hospital Board will speak on his trip to Nepal.