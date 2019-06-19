There's been a change in the business landscape. Des Healy and Louise Barnicoat have sold Central City Pharmacy to business partners Stacey Simpson and Cameron McNaught, who take over officially in July.

After 20 years on Victoria Ave, they feel it's a good time to move on and enjoy the flexibility which will allow them to try other things.

In those two decades, the couple has made their mark on the community and they will be missed.

"We've tried to make sure the pharmacy is always welcoming to everybody, and that it's got more of a family atmosphere, rather than a clinical one," says Louise.

"The main thing I will miss is contact with the people we've had in our shop, from all walks of life, all interesting and very special in their own way. Of course, without people you don't have a business, and we have a huge number of loyal customers."

"We're part of that sandwich where the doctor prescribes and we dispense: We're part of the health system and you see how it works when you're involved in people's care, especially palliative care."

Louise and Des are confident the health system is improving all the time, right across the socio-economic board.

Central City Pharmacy is renowned for its community support and sponsorship, from contributing to school galas and sports teams to the Sarjeant Gallery and Opera Week — and their famous Christmas Parade floats.

A faithful rendition of Thomas the Tank Engine was their first foray into elaborate floats, about 16 years ago. Since then they have followed it with others, including a tram and a cannon-firing pirate ship.

"A parade is a special thing and it suits Whanganui," says Des.

"When you're in the main street, you have a hat you put on, and we've been quite happy to do that."

Their Christmas Parade contribution stems from discussions with former Mainstreet maintenance manager Ritchie Minnell, and the need to add substance to the seasonal procession.

"We needed to have a few classic ones, hence Thomas the Tank Engine, which is still my favourite, and every year when I take his cover off it brings a smile to my face," says Des.

They also made mobility scooter-powered novelties like mini biplanes, which are now being looked after by The Men's Shed.

Des and Louise have seen the role of the pharmacy change over 20 years.

"We have a much closer relationship with health teams and medical centres," says Des. "We are also working closer with the DHB to reduce inequity and improve access and availability to pharmacy services for those that need it.

"We provide better services for mental health patients and their support teams, and we're helping older people with medicine management strategies – like blister packs – so they can continue to live independently."

He says pharmacies are also working holistically with families and whanau.

New services are now provided by pharmacies, like being able to supplyan antibiotic to treat simple urinary tract infections for women unable to see their GP at short notice.

"Of course eye infections and thrush are routinely treated in the pharmacy."

Emergency contraception, free to under-25s, is available through DHB funding and Silvasta or Viagra are also dispensed through the pharmacy.

Louise has learned te reo Maori through Te Wananga and has developed a passion for the language. Their shop signs are bi-lingual and customers are able to get their medicines labelled in Maori, if they wish.

"I will miss the lovely people, Maori and Pakeha, who take the time to speak Maori with me. It is one of the few opportunities I get to use te reo so I will miss this important connection to te ao Maori. Anei he whakatauki hei whakamarama aku whakaaro e pa ana ki tenei tuahua: Ehara taku toa i te toa taki tahi, engari ko te toa taki tini ke."

Des came to Whanganui for the rowing. A single sculler, he rowed on the international stage. Once here he got a job at the hospital pharmacy then later worked at Gonville Pharmacy.

Louise was working at the YMCA fitness centre in Wilson St and they met at the badminton club in the same building.

After they married, Louise worked in the shop side of Gonville Pharmacy. Later, by then at Central City Pharmacy, she trained as a dispensary technician through Open Polytechnic. Their staff have trained the same way, on the job.

"And we've always had great staff, really good teams," says Louise. She says they've all fitted in well and upheld the pharmacy philosophy of welcoming people, treating everyone equally and giving the best service possible.

"The people who are taking over, we feel will run the pharmacy in a similar vein. We leave our shop in good hands.

"We will miss our staff who have been so loyal to us, and, in many ways, they are like an extended family. You become party to their life experiences, just as they have been party to ours."

With her new free time, Louise is keen to do some volunteer work and train as a teacher of English as a second language. Des has some locum work to keep him busy as he explores other options.

"It has been a great pleasure to be here," says Des. "We are going to miss our lovely staff who have been great to work with, and we will miss our customers and their support. It has been a great community to work in."

Des says they have a good relationship with the Mainstreet team which does such a good job keeping the CBD looking so well presented as well as promoting the shopping precinct.

The pharmacy will henceforth also be opening on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.