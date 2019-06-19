St Anthony's fourth former Chris Smith has art in his genes.

Holding his first exhibition at Cooks Gallery, the 14-year-old says as well as his older brother Martin being artistic, his Oma (grandmother) also dabbled in art. Chris won an Arts Society scholarship which gave him an exhibition at the society's gallery.

He hones his skills with after-school art classes run by Rei Hendry and Barbara Vine.

"I've always liked art: it reminds me of my Oma who was an artist," he says. His mother, Belinda, says he's referring to her mother who had several exhibitions in her youth. "She used to do fabric painting for people . . . and did some very nice pen and ink drawings as well. I have a lot of her folk art," she says. "I love drawing but I'm not saying I'm an artist."

Chris's art covers a range of styles and media.

[At art class] we always use acrylics, but I quite like doing pencil sketches. Over two or three Mondays we will do one painting."

He also creates and paints models, from kitset military aircraft to models from scratch.

"Lord of the Rings models I made from cardboard, polystyrene and balsa wood."

His subjects are many and varied. "I just flit from theme to theme . . . I enjoy watercolour landscapes, but with acrylic I prefer objects."

Following Chris's show there will be a Children's Art Show from July 7-20 with Cooks Gallery open from 10am-2pm. Children and parents will be on duty during the show.