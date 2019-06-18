"Look into your heart — There you will find the memory of everything ... " — Vicky Weston

Some years ago, I spoke with people who headed to India searching for wisdom. I met people who had joined communes and groups to find wisdom. I did some of that myself. Believing in angels and guides, I realise that life is about experiences — as Vicky Weston says, "It is often forgotten that in our evolving being, from basest to highest, we 'Know' in ourselves the story behind every happening. This is the Gnostic 'knowing' which lies at the very foundation of our being."

My Angels remind me that everything we do, every thought we have and every word we say creates a memory, and we hold these in our bodies. It is like they are imprinted on us and affect us in subtle ways that we are not always aware of. I am working on remembering this and being very conscious and selective about what I do and say.

Our experiences will always bring us memories. When we do something, realise that we are making a memory. As Khalil Gibran wrote: "Yesterday is but today's memory," and he added that "tomorrow is today's dream". Never be afraid of life's experiences, never be afraid of the memories we create, even the sad and hurtful ones can help guide us in our lives. Harriet Tubman, who was born a slave and who helped hundreds of slaves escape along a secret route to freedom through the Underground Railroad, before escaping herself in 1894, said, "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world."

So, my friends and fellow travellers, this week let us enjoy our experiences, make memories and dream dreams. Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy