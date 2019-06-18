Kalib Matthews (pictured) recently completed an eight-day New Zealand Cadet Forces Commissioning Course at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base at Ohakea.

The course concluded with a passing out parade reviewed by Wing Commander Brett Clayton, Commanding Officer, Flying Training Wing, RNZAF Base Ohakea. At the parade, Kalib was commissioned in the rank of Acting Pilot Officer with No.9 (Whanganui) Squadron, Air Training Corps.

The New Zealand Cadet Forces is a national youth development organisation directed and administered by the New Zealand Defence Force, which is raised by the community for the youth of that area.

All cadets and youth leaders are volunteers. The New Zealand Cadet Forces Commissioning Course provides youth leaders with the knowledge and skills required to fulfil the responsibilities of a New Zealand Cadet Forces Officer. Some of the specialist areas covered on the course include leadership, youth law and duty of care, presentation techniques and training, administration and public relations. As part of the course students also undertake a practical leadership exercise and associated risk management assessments.

The Commandant of the New Zealand Cadet Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Grant Morris, said the commissioning of Acting Pilot Officer Matthews will bring the number of officers to 375 across the 98 New Zealand Cadet Forces units nationally. These volunteer officers provide the leadership and training to nearly 2700 cadets across the country.

The New Zealand Cadet Forces comprise of Navy Cadets, Army Cadets and Air Cadets.