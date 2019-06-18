Local student musicians feature as guest artists in the Lyric Singers' Taking Flight concert this Saturday.

Apart from bringing people together to enjoy the benefits of singing, the choir also supports young musicians, giving them a forum for performance with appreciative and supportive audiences.

Lyric Singers in concert last year. PICTURE / PAUL BROOKS

This year's mid-year concert will feature Brass Whanganui Concert Brass and Junior Band playing easy-listening pieces. Vocal student, Sophie Toyne, 10, will sing Tomorrow and Walking in the Air, followed by Leigh-ana Hale singing Across the Wide Missouri accompanied by Jan Kruger (violin) and Marie Brooks (piano).

Leigh-ana will also sing I Could've Danced All Night, from My Fair Lady, as a solo item. The final guest artist will be flute student, Chantelle Piper, playing a duet with her teacher, Lisa Boessenkool, as well as two solo pieces, including My Heart Will Go On from Titanic. Choir items provide a variety of well-known songs, including the new piece Flight Song, written in 2014 by Norwegian composer Kim Andre Arnesen.

Lyric Singers' Taking Flight Saturday, June 22, 2pm, Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St. Adults $15. Children free.