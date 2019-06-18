ART ANYONE?
What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.
Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
WEDNESDAY
ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE
What: Whanganui High School Performing Arts Concert. WHS performing arts students have celebrated on-going success on the stage regionally, nationally and internationally!
When: Weds, June 19 & Thurs, June 20 at 7pm.
Details: Adult $10 Student $8.
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, a Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed.
When: Weds, June 19, 4.30-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
THURSDAY
THIS WE BELIEVE
What: Students from Cullinane College share their ideas and beliefs. Followed by questions & supper.
When: Thurs, June 20, 7-9pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
SATURDAY
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers' Taking Flight concert. Featuring Brass Whanganui Concert Band & Junior Band; Sophie Toyne & Leigh-ana Hale (student vocalists); Chantelle Piper (flute).
When: Sat, June 22 at 2pm.
Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St, Whanganui
Cost: Adults $15, Children Free
Inquiries: Joanna Love, (06) 345 9073
MAKING FRIENDS WITH YOUR BODY
What: The World Foundation For Natural Science Lecture "How to get healthy". Do diets and so-called healthy options and alternatives work? Is it best just to get on with life and not worry about what you eat? Come and find out how to become best friends with your body.
When: June 22 at 2.30pm.
Where: The Community Arts Centre, Back Lecture Room, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 344 2702 027 3388606
SUNDAY
METAMORPHOSIS
What: Metamorphosis is energised and fresh from their participation in the Manawatu Jazz Festival. Aydie Holland, vocals and percussion; Rick Baum piano, composer and bandleader; John Scudder, double bass and Mike McGrail drums and percussion.
When: Sunday, June 23, 4.30pm.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Tickets $12, Gallery Friends & Stars $10. From Sarjeant on the Quay or phone 349 0506. Details: 349 0506
TUESDAY
WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Regular members are invited to join our mid winter coffee and cake afternoon tea.
When: Tuesday, June 25, 2pm.
Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.
Details: Numbers are required for catering purposes so please confirm with Roslyn on 3431495.
OPEN NIGHT — DEVELOPING INTUITION
What : A discussion on the difference between psychic and clairvoyance, guided meditation and a demonstration of methods to sharpen your intuition.
When: June 25, 7pm.
Where : Wisdom Is yours — Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.
Details: Donation. Kevin or Natasha 0272531858.
WHANGANUI SCIENCE FORUM
What: An hour-long lecture, Chemistry in Nature, with Drs Andrew Munkacsi and Rob Keyzers (Victoria University of Wellington) who work together at the interface of chemistry and biology to try and find new chemicals from natural sources in NZ. They will describe current efforts to work with local communities in NZ to fight human diseases worldwide. Supper afterwards.
When: Tuesday, June 25, 7.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Members $4, non-members $5. Margi Keys 06 344 1250.
COMING UP
WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB
When: Weds, June 26, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE
What: The Maori Sidesteps. A night of hilarity as The Maori Sidesteps turn some of your favourite songs on their head in a mix of satirical skits and crooning goodness.
When: Wednesday, June 26, 7pm.
Details: Age 15+ Adult $29; Senior/Student/Youth 15-19yrs $25; Group 6+ $20 each.
OPEN DAY
What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society.
When: Sat, June 29, 1-4pm.
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Road.
Details: Gold coin entry.
WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY
What: Piano & Poetry – Colin Decio & Ingrid Prosser perform classical piano and poetry readings.
When: Sunday, June 30, 2pm.
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St.
Details: Adults $20, seniors $15, school children $5. Tickets at RWOH or at the door (cash only).
AGM
What: City of Wanganui Highland Pipe Band is holding their AGM. Guest speaker, Revel McIntyre. Members and interested people are welcome to attend.
When: Monday, July 1 at 7pm.
Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.
Details: Jennifer Gaskin 06 344 2881 or 349 3177 or Robert Allen 027 537 1238.
TAI CHI for HEALTH
What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: New Beginners classes start Tues, July 16, 5.30pm and/or Thurs, July 18, 9am.
Where: 97 Putiki Dr.
Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com
CAMELLIA SHOW
What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.
When: Sat, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.
Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz
ON NOW
RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY
What: Hi-Fibre. A new group exhibition of fibre-based art.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.
When: Weds to Sat, 11am-3pm, until June 29.
GALLERY 85
What: Hwan Sung Bobby Park, BTM Platoon — new ceramics inspired by the artist's recent residency at 85 Glasgow Street.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.
When: Weds to Sat, 11am-3pm, until June 29.
85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE
What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.
When: Viewing any time.
Where: 85 Glasgow St.
85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE
What: Greetings From the River City! — an outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.
Currently on public display
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: My Choice — A new exhibition series.
When: To August 25.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum.
When: To August 25.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.
When: To September 1.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Part of the Collection Focus series: works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection by New Zealand painter Robert McLeod, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.
When: To September 1.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
REGULAR
AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER
What: Viewings of top floor control cab.
When: Sundays, 1-3pm.
Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.
When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: Koha appreciated
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm — 3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB
What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley on 344 8477.
CRAFT GROUP
What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.
When: Wednesday mornings from 9.30.
Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
EUCHRE & HOUSIE
When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm.
Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.
Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while the children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GRASSROOTS SINGERS
What: A choir for beginners and experienced singers.
When: Mondays 6.30-8pm except school holidays.
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.
GRIEF SUPPORT
What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.
When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.
Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.
HANDCRAFT WANGANUI
What: Quality handcrafts by locals.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.
When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE
What: Everyone welcome. No experience needed
When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.
Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: An ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation with the philosophy of "Be True, Be Kind, Endure".
When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm.(Winter) 9-10am (Summer).
Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.
Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation suitable for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MEDITATION
What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.
PETANQUE
What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.
When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.
Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.
Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.
POWERTEX
What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.
When: Weekday mornings.
Where: 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.
RIVER CITY UKULELES
What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.
When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.
SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS
What: Keep fit, meet others. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.
When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.
When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.
Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WANGANUI LIONS CLUB
What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".
When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Suitable for beginners and all levels.
When: Mondays 9.30am
Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394.
YOGA 5-7 YR-OLDS
What: A Yoga Class for 5 to 7 year olds.
When: Thursdays at 4.15pm.
Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: $11.
YOGA 10+
What: A Yoga class for 10 + Yr olds.
When : Thursdays at 9.30.
Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394
