ART ANYONE?

What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.

Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

WEDNESDAY

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: Whanganui High School Performing Arts Concert. WHS performing arts students have celebrated on-going success on the stage regionally, nationally and internationally!

When: Weds, June 19 & Thurs, June 20 at 7pm.

Details: Adult $10 Student $8.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, a Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed.

When: Weds, June 19, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THURSDAY

THIS WE BELIEVE

What: Students from Cullinane College share their ideas and beliefs. Followed by questions & supper.

When: Thurs, June 20, 7-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SATURDAY

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers' Taking Flight concert. Featuring Brass Whanganui Concert Band & Junior Band; Sophie Toyne & Leigh-ana Hale (student vocalists); Chantelle Piper (flute).

When: Sat, June 22 at 2pm.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St, Whanganui

Cost: Adults $15, Children Free

Inquiries: Joanna Love, (06) 345 9073

MAKING FRIENDS WITH YOUR BODY

What: The World Foundation For Natural Science Lecture "How to get healthy". Do diets and so-called healthy options and alternatives work? Is it best just to get on with life and not worry about what you eat? Come and find out how to become best friends with your body.

When: June 22 at 2.30pm.

Where: The Community Arts Centre, Back Lecture Room, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 344 2702 027 3388606

SUNDAY

METAMORPHOSIS

What: Metamorphosis is energised and fresh from their participation in the Manawatu Jazz Festival. Aydie Holland, vocals and percussion; Rick Baum piano, composer and bandleader; John Scudder, double bass and Mike McGrail drums and percussion.

When: Sunday, June 23, 4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Tickets $12, Gallery Friends & Stars $10. From Sarjeant on the Quay or phone 349 0506. Details: 349 0506

TUESDAY

WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Regular members are invited to join our mid winter coffee and cake afternoon tea.

When: Tuesday, June 25, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.

Details: Numbers are required for catering purposes so please confirm with Roslyn on 3431495.

OPEN NIGHT — DEVELOPING INTUITION

What : A discussion on the difference between psychic and clairvoyance, guided meditation and a demonstration of methods to sharpen your intuition.

When: June 25, 7pm.

Where : Wisdom Is yours — Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: Donation. Kevin or Natasha 0272531858.

WHANGANUI SCIENCE FORUM

What: An hour-long lecture, Chemistry in Nature, with Drs Andrew Munkacsi and Rob Keyzers (Victoria University of Wellington) who work together at the interface of chemistry and biology to try and find new chemicals from natural sources in NZ. They will describe current efforts to work with local communities in NZ to fight human diseases worldwide. Supper afterwards.

When: Tuesday, June 25, 7.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Members $4, non-members $5. Margi Keys 06 344 1250.

COMING UP

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Weds, June 26, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: The Maori Sidesteps. A night of hilarity as The Maori Sidesteps turn some of your favourite songs on their head in a mix of satirical skits and crooning goodness.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 7pm.

Details: Age 15+ Adult $29; Senior/Student/Youth 15-19yrs $25; Group 6+ $20 each.

OPEN DAY

What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society.

When: Sat, June 29, 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Road.

Details: Gold coin entry.

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY

What: Piano & Poetry – Colin Decio & Ingrid Prosser perform classical piano and poetry readings.

When: Sunday, June 30, 2pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St.

Details: Adults $20, seniors $15, school children $5. Tickets at RWOH or at the door (cash only).

AGM

What: City of Wanganui Highland Pipe Band is holding their AGM. Guest speaker, Revel McIntyre. Members and interested people are welcome to attend.

When: Monday, July 1 at 7pm.

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.

Details: Jennifer Gaskin 06 344 2881 or 349 3177 or Robert Allen 027 537 1238.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues, July 16, 5.30pm and/or Thurs, July 18, 9am.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr.

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

CAMELLIA SHOW

What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.

When: Sat, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz

ON NOW

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Hi-Fibre. A new group exhibition of fibre-based art.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

When: Weds to Sat, 11am-3pm, until June 29.

GALLERY 85

What: Hwan Sung Bobby Park, BTM Platoon — new ceramics inspired by the artist's recent residency at 85 Glasgow Street.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

When: Weds to Sat, 11am-3pm, until June 29.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Greetings From the River City! — an outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.

Currently on public display

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice — A new exhibition series.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Part of the Collection Focus series: works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection by New Zealand painter Robert McLeod, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha appreciated

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm — 3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.

When: Wednesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while the children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: A choir for beginners and experienced singers.

When: Mondays 6.30-8pm except school holidays.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: Everyone welcome. No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: An ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation with the philosophy of "Be True, Be Kind, Endure".

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes on Saturdays 2-3pm.(Winter) 9-10am (Summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Keep fit, meet others. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Suitable for beginners and all levels.

When: Mondays 9.30am

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394.

YOGA 5-7 YR-OLDS

What: A Yoga Class for 5 to 7 year olds.

When: Thursdays at 4.15pm.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11.

YOGA 10+

What: A Yoga class for 10 + Yr olds.

When : Thursdays at 9.30.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394

Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz