Joanne Drayton, biographer extraordinaire, is keynote speaker at the main event of this year's Whanganui Literary Festival.

Her books have won multiple awards and her book on Juliet Hulme – The Search for Anne Perry – reached the prestigious New York Times best seller list.

She began her biographies 20 years ago with an in-depth study of an artist dear to the hearts of many Whanganui people – Edith Collier, Her Life and Work 1885-1964.

Now she has again pulled a few heart strings with a loving look at the intertwined lives of two famous New Zealanders in Hudson & Halls: the Food of Love.

Her other works include: Frances Hodgkins: A Private Viewing; Rhona Haszard: an Experimental Expatriate NZ Artist and Ngaio Marsh: Her Life in Crime.

"Ngaio Marsh was a wonderful subject. For me it was the shift from art and painting to crime detective fiction," says Joanne. "It was monumental, but it was also quite personal for me because my father's cousin is Jonathan Elsom." Jonathan first appears in the book as an actor in Ngaio Marsh's production of King Lear.

Ngaio had dreams of being an artist before detective fiction took over, but she also made her mark in New Zealand as a director of Shakespearean productions.

"My father's aunt did the sketch of Ngaio Marsh on the back of Black Beech and Honeydew [her autobiography]."

Joanne's choice of biographical subjects says a lot about her as a writer and a person.

"Edith Collier was my first subject and the beginning of my journey. She was such an amazing story and brought back huge innovations [in art] to New Zealand but was completely unrecognised. I love painting, so it was a privilege to work with that fabulous body of work she produced."

To write the book Joanne became acquainted with Edith's family members — "fabulous, eccentric nieces, who made life so incredibly colourful – it was like being in a novel.

"I was interested in people who went away and came back to New Zealand with fresh ideas, so I started a book on men and women who did that and only got as far as Rhona Haszard. Her life was so engrossing. She died when she was 30, falling from the fourth floor of a tower in Alexandria in Egypt. Her work was extraordinary, but her life was even more fascinating and I wanted to get to the bottom of whether she jumped, was pushed or fell. There was a mystery and a heartfelt tragedy at the core of both those stories — Edith with her works which were destroyed and Rhona with her young life ended tragically.

"Frances Hodgkins was just an awesome painter who made this amazing mark on early British modernism so late in life.

"I loved her determination and grit and the way she travelled in search of what it is that made her life meaningful – that was her painting, so she was looking for scenes and opportunities, ways to extend her knowledge and experience, and ways to share it."

Joanne is herself an artist, a carver, working on the intricacies and symbolism of chess pieces, a project a decade long.

"You write and think on one side of your brain and you do and make on the other. Putting those two together in a life connects things in a powerful way."

Crime writing is something Joanne loves because it involves problems.

"I write about problems, and I think you have to have that at the heart of everything: Some mystery to solve, something that doesn't quite make sense, let's get to the bottom of it ... where do go after Ngaio Marsh? You go to someone who not only did the research and went on to produce a vast quantity of quality crime detective fiction, but someone whose story defined my childhood and lots of people's lives in Christchurch, where I come from. It was the backdrop to our lives."

Joanne is talking about crime novelist Anne Perry, formerly Juliet Hulme, who with her school friend, Pauline Parker, killed Pauline's mother, shocking New Zealand in 1954. Juliet's new identity was exposed by investigative journalist Lin Ferguson in 1994.

"What I wanted to know was, how do you survive and make a life for yourself after you've done one of the worst things you can possibly do, and that is to take someone's life, deliberately," says Joanne. "It was one of the most rewarding experiences, meeting Anne Perry, living her life with her and experiencing the way she writes her books ... it was fascinating. I grew to like Anne Perry, and I didn't expect to."

Her latest book about Hudson and Halls was released late last year.

"I was very touched, really moved by their story. There was a certain amount of selfishness for me, in that book, because they were another backdrop to my life growing up, watching them on TV, speculating whether they were gay when it was illegal to be gay. They represented something special and personal to me.

"When you write non-fiction, you are actually living real people's lives with them. You feel the experience the way they felt it."

Joanne is looking forward to coming to Whanganui for the Literary Festival.

"When I stand up there this is the 20th anniversary of the first book I published, launched from the Sarjeant Gallery. I want to start at the beginning and talk about how Edith Collier was an inspiration, and what it was I learned and drew from her life, also in terms of writing biography. It was my apprenticeship, in a way, so I'd like to talk about how that experience resonates through all of my books and has changed me as a person and confirmed me as a writer."

Whanganui Literary Festival runs from September 25 to October 6. Guest writers: Joanne Drayton, Paul Cleave, Ron Palenski, Leah McFall, Amber Rose, Albert Belz, Corey Mosen, Tina Makereti and Liam McIlvanney.