Leadership is a verb. This is my new favourite sentence.

Leadership, of course is a noun. But when you seriously consider the essence of leadership, don't you think that the act of leading, with all the effort and thinking and action that goes in to it, should be defined as a verb?

I have recently experienced two very different styles of leadership. The first experience is in submitting written and verbal feedback to Whanganui District Council on two different strategies — for arts and culture, and for sport and facilities. The second experience is while studying at Te Wananga o Aotearoa taking Te Kunenga o Te Ao Tikanga — the origins of protocol, customs and traditional values class.

Let's begin with the pakeha version of leadership, then focus on the Maori worldview.

Clarity in our purpose and values helps guide our decision making, is a good place to start. I believe when a strategy can be described and communicated clearly, simply and with ease, then implementation will be supported by many. This is what a good leader does — communicate a clear vision that we will embrace, support and follow.

This means that when a strategy, for example sport, deliberately declines to include cycling in the document, we know this particular document is flawed and should be re-written. I'm not entirely sure how this Council allowed the document to even be distributed with this omission. I then made a verbal submission to Whanganui District Council on the sport strategy about my belief that the velodrome should be roofed. Council unequivocally stated that 100 per cent of the members support building a roof and have set aside funding for this. Yet no construction is underway.

Advertisement

When I was told that the arts strategy had taken three years from start to finish, I pondered — is any strategy really ever finished? Doesn't a good leader look at ways to pivot, consult and learn if a better way exists of doing things, they do it?

A good leader does the right thing at the right time for the right reason. The strategic leader provides effective guidance and inspires others.

I'd now like to look at how tikanga informs leadership on a marae. And, please know that, as a student, I will most likely get the nuances wrong, but it is the essence of learning that is important.

We can learn much from attending a powhiri by observing a variety of leadership styles engaged by Maori. For example, when the kuia calls us to move towards the wharenui, this is an autocratic leadership style where when she says move, we move! The kaumatua will most likely have a transformational leadership style with a visionary, forward-thinking message.

A participative leadership style can be seen in the kitchen of the wharekai when food is being prepared, and a transactional leadership style will be displayed when after we are led in song, we will enjoy an abundant array of food.

Throughout the entire powhiri, the shared vision of manakitanga that includes the concept of nurturing relationships is paramount.

Each leader is focused on welcoming the visitors on to their land and to provide an exceptional experience.

I can't figure out which leadership style our Council is currently displaying.

This is an election year.

I believe we must have clarity of vision along with the ability to ask questions about leadership. In the coming months, I will ask Council a series of questions.

The answers will help us make informed decisions on who we vote for and the direction we should be heading.

If you have any burning issues or questions you would like to ask, please email me at kathy@empirepr.co.nz Nga mihi nui.