Who knew that we had the granddaughter of Sir Edmund Hillary's climbing buddy living in Whanganui? Or that one of our community members admits to spending whole afternoons "having sex with chrysanthemums"? Or that 500 years ago the height of fashion was for Japanese ladies to shave their eyebrows off and redraw them up near their hairline?

Anyone who came along to the inaugural SmallTalks event at Bayleys in April would have found out all these fascinating facts and more. Ten brave speakers shared their passions, their enthusiasms and some insights into their life, and the audience loved it.

"It's great to see these events back," one audience member said. Another added, "It's fabulous as always".

And the Whanganui Cancer Society was delighted to receive the $600 profit that was made on the evening, a sum which will provide transport for 15 patients to receive treatment in Palmerston North, or will pay for 30 cancer patients to receive therapeutic massages. In return, the Whanganui Cancer Society volunteers provided the audience with tea, coffee and cake.

The next event in the series, Chat 2 — the Talk goes on!, is on June 19. Held once again at Bayleys function room, this event will be raising funds for the Whanganui Women's Refuge (who will be providing refreshment).

"We use the Bayleys function room because it is a great venue," ," said organiser, Kathy Cunningham. "Everyone can see the speaker and the screen clearly, there is plenty of space, and Bayleys donate the space as part of their sponsorship of the event.

"They are also providing the sound system and the chairs, which saves our charity partners from having to borrow or hire them."

"It's a pleasure to support community charities such as the Cancer Society and Women's Refuge. It's also a tremendously entertaining evening. I can't wait to hear what the speakers at the June event have to say," said Bayleys representative, Ananda de Koning.

Tickets for the June 19 event from Bayleys office, 158 Wicksteed St, $15 and all profits go directly to the Whanganui Women's Refuge. Doors open at 6.30pm and the event begins at 7pm. Contact organiser, Jo Lewis at jo@alwaysdo.co.nz