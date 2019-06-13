Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you cannot help them at least don't hurt them." — H H The Dalai Lama

Helping others will always come with a cost to self, that is my opinion. My opinion, what a wonderful thing this is. Each of us has our own opinions about every matter of things. For instance, in my opinion life should be happy, we work hard, we do the right thing and most of all we try to save our planet. I think we can achieve it.

Each person having the right to their own opinion is exciting, or it should be.

I don't think we are in this life to spend it arguing with each other, we're in this life to work together toward a common good.

It is easy to get into a debate or an argument with each other, mainly because we do each have our own opinion about things. My angels remind me that if we put as much learning and organisation into being peaceful as we seem to put into arguing and fighting each other, our world would be a much better place.

Sometimes we get so much attitude when we share our opinion that it seems it's not worth sharing, and yet attitude and enthusiasm are such a big part in our lives.

Being able to laugh at ourselves when we get a bit of attitude is really helpful. I don't know about you, but I get so excited about things that challenge and inspire me, and it is laughter helps me to have a good time.

My friends, continue to have your own opinions and dare to share them.

Being right is a good, being wrong can help you grow. Learn to enjoy every minute of your life and be happy now. The kind of happy that comes from within yourself, because if you wait for something outside of yourself to make you happy it could be some time in the future.

Every minute should be enjoyed and savoured, whether it's at work, at school, or with your family.

In my opinion, the time we each have is very precious. Arohanui. Shirley-Joy.