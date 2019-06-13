WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

My Man Godfrey

Monday, June 17, 7pm

Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum

Directed by Gregory La Cava • USA • 1936 • 94 mins • B&W • PG

Manhattan socialite (Carole Lombard) gets more than she bargained for when she hires a vagrant (William Powell) as her butler.

SYNOPSIS/QUOTES

Carole Lombard and William Powell dazzle in this definitive screwball comedy by Gregory La Cava — a potent cocktail of romantic repartee and social critique. Irene (Lombard), an eccentric, wealthy Manhattanite, wins a society-ball scavenger hunt after findinga "forgotten man" (Powell) — an apparent down-and-out drifter at a dump. She gives him work as the family butler and soon falls head over heels for him. Her attempts to both woo Godfrey and indoctrinate him in the household's dysfunction make for a string of madcap high jinks that has never been bested. La Cava's deft film was the first to garner Oscar nominations in all four acting categories, and it is one of Hollywood's greatest commentaries on class and the social unrest of the Depression era.

"Ask people to name a screwball comedy, and the title you're very likely to hear first is My Man Godfrey. Widely used and later promiscuously mis-applied, the genre label was coined to describe a certain type of romantic comedy that flourished in the 1930s, in which a couple's crazily unpredictable courtship masks the fact that they're perfect for each other. And indeed, in 1936's My Man Godfrey, director Gregory La Cava offers an exceptional amount of craziness on the way to romantic (and audience) bliss. - Farran Nehme Smith, Criterion

Film Society memberships are available at the venue and online at www.whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz