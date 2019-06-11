ART ANYONE?

What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.

Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

WEDNESDAY

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, June 12, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

MATARIKI GLOW SHOW

What: A giant scale puppet show for 5-10 yr-olds with magical glow-in-the-dark characters from Maori myth and legend.

When: Wednesday, June 12, 10am and 11.30am.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

THURSDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artfix — Denys Watkins Dynamo Hum. Assistant Curator Jessica Kidd will lead an investigative tour of Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum. Participants are encouraged to contribute and discuss.

When: Thursday, June 13, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

FRIDAY

FAMILY CEILIDH

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club is holding a Family Ceilidh.

When: Friday, June 14, dancing from 7.30–9.30pm. Supper to finish.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave

Details: Adults $5, Children (school age) $2.

SATURDAY

DANCESPORT

What: 2019 River City Dancesport Champs. Dancesport (Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue) competition.

When: Saturday, June 15, from 11.30am.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Adult $15/ Sen.Citizens $10/ Under 16yrs $8

SUNDAY

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: Kelvin Cruickshank Live

When: Sunday, June 16, 7pm

Details: Age restriction 16+ Tickets $73

ST ANTHONY'S ANNUAL PROCESSION

What: On Sunday, June 16, St Anthony's church will be holding a Solemn High Mass at 10am (in addition to Low Masses at 7am and 8.30am) followed by St Anthony's Procession around the streets of Gonville. After the procession, there will be a pot luck lunch at the Primary School for all who attend.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville

Details: Cost is free, please bring a plate for the pot luck lunch. Enquiries on 344 3814.

LITURGY

What: An English woman, Edwina Gately worked as a teacher in Uganda, founding the Volunteer Missionary Movement (VMM) in 1969. Later she took a Theology Degree in Illinois. Her writings speak of a woman in touch with life at the raw edges, a woman of courage, and aware of the divine encountered in the day-to-day.

When: Sunday, June 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

WANGANUI FRIENDSHIP FORCE

What: Part of an International Home Hosting Group. Meeting each month for coffee/tea, friendship and conversation. All welcome. Also monthly activities for members.

When: Sunday, June 16, 2.30pm.

Where: Yellow House, Dublin St.

Details: Ngaire: Ph. 3456514

COMING UP

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

Whanganui High School Performing Arts Concert

What: WHS performing arts students have celebrated on-going success on the stage regionally, nationally and internationally!

When: Wednesday, June 19 & Thursday, June 20 at 7pm

Details: Adult $10 Student $8

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, a Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THIS WE BELIEVE

What: Students from Cullinane College share their ideas and beliefs. Followed by questions & supper.

When: Thursday, June 20, 7-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers' Taking Flight concert. Featuring guest artists: Brass Whanganui Concert Band & Junior Band; Sophie Toyne & Leigh-ana Hale (student vocalists); Chantelle Piper (flute).

When: Saturday, June 22 at 2pm.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St, Whanganui

Cost: Adults $15, Children Free

Inquiries: Joanna Love, (06) 345 9073

OPEN NIGHT — DEVELOPING INTUITION

What : A discussion on the difference between psychic and clairvoyance, guided meditation and a demonstration of methods to sharpen your intuition.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7pm.

Where : Wisdom Is yours — Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: Donation. Kevin or Natasha 0272531858.

OPEN DAY

What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society.

When: Saturday, June 29, 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Road.

Details: Gold coin entry.

CAMELLIA SHOW

What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.

When: Saturday, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz

ON NOW

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Hi-Fibre. A new group exhibition of fibre-based art.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm, until June 29.

GALLERY 85

What: Hwan Sung Bobby Park, BTM Platoon — new ceramics inspired by the artist's recent residency at 85 Glasgow Street.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm, until June 29.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Greetings From the River City! — an outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.

Currently on public display

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice — A new exhibition series.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Part of the Collection Focus series: works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection by New Zealand painter Robert McLeod, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha appreciated

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm – 3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.

When: Wednesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while the children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: A choir for beginners and experienced singers.

When: Mondays 6.30-8pm except school holidays.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE

What: Everyone welcome. No experience needed

When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.

Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Keep fit, meet others and enjoy Scottish music. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Suitable for beginners and all levels.

When: Mondays 9.30am

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394.

YOGA 5-7 YR-OLDS

What: A Yoga Class for 5 to 7 year olds.

When: Thursdays at 4.15pm.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11.

YOGA 10+

What: A Yoga class for 10 + Yr olds.

When : Thursdays at 9.30.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394

