ART ANYONE?
What: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing / painting / embroidery session.
Contact: Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
WEDNESDAY
WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB
When: Wednesday, June 12, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
MATARIKI GLOW SHOW
What: A giant scale puppet show for 5-10 yr-olds with magical glow-in-the-dark characters from Maori myth and legend.
When: Wednesday, June 12, 10am and 11.30am.
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.
THURSDAY
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Artfix — Denys Watkins Dynamo Hum. Assistant Curator Jessica Kidd will lead an investigative tour of Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum. Participants are encouraged to contribute and discuss.
When: Thursday, June 13, 2pm.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
FRIDAY
FAMILY CEILIDH
What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club is holding a Family Ceilidh.
When: Friday, June 14, dancing from 7.30–9.30pm. Supper to finish.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave
Details: Adults $5, Children (school age) $2.
SATURDAY
DANCESPORT
What: 2019 River City Dancesport Champs. Dancesport (Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue) competition.
When: Saturday, June 15, from 11.30am.
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.
Details: Adult $15/ Sen.Citizens $10/ Under 16yrs $8
SUNDAY
ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE
What: Kelvin Cruickshank Live
When: Sunday, June 16, 7pm
Details: Age restriction 16+ Tickets $73
ST ANTHONY'S ANNUAL PROCESSION
What: On Sunday, June 16, St Anthony's church will be holding a Solemn High Mass at 10am (in addition to Low Masses at 7am and 8.30am) followed by St Anthony's Procession around the streets of Gonville. After the procession, there will be a pot luck lunch at the Primary School for all who attend.
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville
Details: Cost is free, please bring a plate for the pot luck lunch. Enquiries on 344 3814.
LITURGY
What: An English woman, Edwina Gately worked as a teacher in Uganda, founding the Volunteer Missionary Movement (VMM) in 1969. Later she took a Theology Degree in Illinois. Her writings speak of a woman in touch with life at the raw edges, a woman of courage, and aware of the divine encountered in the day-to-day.
When: Sunday, June 16, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.
WANGANUI FRIENDSHIP FORCE
What: Part of an International Home Hosting Group. Meeting each month for coffee/tea, friendship and conversation. All welcome. Also monthly activities for members.
When: Sunday, June 16, 2.30pm.
Where: Yellow House, Dublin St.
Details: Ngaire: Ph. 3456514
COMING UP
ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE
Whanganui High School Performing Arts Concert
What: WHS performing arts students have celebrated on-going success on the stage regionally, nationally and internationally!
When: Wednesday, June 19 & Thursday, June 20 at 7pm
Details: Adult $10 Student $8
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, a Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed.
When: Wednesday, June 19, 4.30-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
THIS WE BELIEVE
What: Students from Cullinane College share their ideas and beliefs. Followed by questions & supper.
When: Thursday, June 20, 7-9pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers' Taking Flight concert. Featuring guest artists: Brass Whanganui Concert Band & Junior Band; Sophie Toyne & Leigh-ana Hale (student vocalists); Chantelle Piper (flute).
When: Saturday, June 22 at 2pm.
Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St, Whanganui
Cost: Adults $15, Children Free
Inquiries: Joanna Love, (06) 345 9073
OPEN NIGHT — DEVELOPING INTUITION
What : A discussion on the difference between psychic and clairvoyance, guided meditation and a demonstration of methods to sharpen your intuition.
When: Thursday, June 25, 7pm.
Where : Wisdom Is yours — Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.
Details: Donation. Kevin or Natasha 0272531858.
OPEN DAY
What: Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society.
When: Saturday, June 29, 1-4pm.
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Road.
Details: Gold coin entry.
CAMELLIA SHOW
What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.
When: Saturday, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.
Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz
ON NOW
RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY
What: Hi-Fibre. A new group exhibition of fibre-based art.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.
When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm, until June 29.
GALLERY 85
What: Hwan Sung Bobby Park, BTM Platoon — new ceramics inspired by the artist's recent residency at 85 Glasgow Street.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.
When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm, until June 29.
85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE
What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.
When: Viewing any time.
Where: 85 Glasgow St.
85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE
What: Greetings From the River City! — an outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.
Currently on public display
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: My Choice — A new exhibition series.
When: To August 25.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum.
When: To August 25.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.
When: To September 1.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Part of the Collection Focus series: works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection by New Zealand painter Robert McLeod, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.
When: To September 1.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Enquiries 349 0506.
REGULAR
AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER
What: Viewings of top floor control cab.
When: Sundays, 1-3pm.
Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.
When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: Koha appreciated
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays afternoons, 1.30pm – 3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB
What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley on 344 8477.
CRAFT GROUP
What: Eastside Craft group, all welcome.
When: Wednesday mornings from 9.30.
Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
EUCHRE & HOUSIE
When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm.
Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.
Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while the children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GRASSROOTS SINGERS
What: A choir for beginners and experienced singers.
When: Mondays 6.30-8pm except school holidays.
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.
GRIEF SUPPORT
What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.
When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.
Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.
HANDCRAFT WANGANUI
What: Quality handcrafts by locals.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.
When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAJONG AND CRIBBAGE
What: Everyone welcome. No experience needed
When: Tuesday mornings from 9.30.
Where: Hakeke Street library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation suitable for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MEDITATION
What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.
PETANQUE
What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.
When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.
Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.
Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.
POWERTEX
What: "Achieving your goal". One complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. Personal individual attention. In both we take you through step by step to complete your work.
When: Weekday mornings.
Where: 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.
RIVER CITY UKULELES
What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.
When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.
SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS
What: Keep fit, meet others and enjoy Scottish music. Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.
When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.
When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.
Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WANGANUI LIONS CLUB
What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".
When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Suitable for beginners and all levels.
When: Mondays 9.30am
Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394.
YOGA 5-7 YR-OLDS
What: A Yoga Class for 5 to 7 year olds.
When: Thursdays at 4.15pm.
Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: $11.
YOGA 10+
What: A Yoga class for 10 + Yr olds.
When : Thursdays at 9.30.
Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave
Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394
Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz