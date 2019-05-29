Charles Quirk was recently presented a 4th clasp to his New Zealand Cadet Forces Medal by mayor Hamish McDoual.

This was the first time in NZCF history that a 4th clasp has been awarded.

The Cadet Forces Medal is awarded to recognise long and efficient service by Commissioned Officers in the Air Training Corps, the Sea Cadets and Cadet Corps of the New Zealand Cadet Forces. It is awarded for 12 years' service. Additional clasps are awarded for every eight years' additional service.

At the presentation Charles was also presented with a wahaika from the No 9 Squadron Support Committee, who also presented his wife Tracy with flowers.

Charles started as a cadet when he started Wanganui High School in 1967, progressed through the cadet ranks and was commissioned in the rank of pilot officer on completion of his commissioning course in September 1974.

He attended every officer course available to him, held all positions in No 9 Squadron, Air Training Corps and in December 1983 became the squadron's unit commander. In his time as unit commander he put into place processes and procedures, some of which are still used today. This includes a successful recruiting plan which normally brings in 20-30 new recruits every year.

He was promoted to squadron leader in 1985, awarded the New Zealand Cadet Forces Medal in 1986, 1st clasp in 1994, 2nd clasp in 2002 and 3rd clasp in 2010.

Charles was presented with the Chief of Air Force Commendation in July 2006 and the Commandant Commendation in 2007. The citation read: "For 39 years SQNLDR Quirk has worn the RNZAF uniform with integrity and selfless dedication seeking no public acclaim. He is an excellent representative of the NZCF and the RNZAF and epitlomises the ideal cadet force officer and is a worthy recipient of a Chief of Air Force Commendation."

In November 2017 he was awarded the Kiwbank Local Hero medal for making a positive contribution to the lives of young New Zealanders.

Charles relinquished command of No 9 Squadron in December 2007 and since then has held area and national positions with NZ Cadet Forces. Currently he holds the position of S9 — Civic Liaison attached to NZCF Headquarters. He is also the Area Support Officer (ASO), assisting the three Whanganui Units — No 9 Squadron, TS Calliope and the Wanganui Cadet Corps, and the Ruapehu / Rangitikei Cadet Corps based in Waiouru.

In his time he staffed JNCO, commissioning and the cadets bushcraft course at Dip Flat. He was a student on the first winter officers bushcraft course in 1985 and staffed the second in July 1988. In January 2018 he ran the officers and cadets fieldcraft course at Waiouru which included writing the syllabus for both of the eight-day courses.

Locally he co-ordinates the Whanganui-Manawatu Sports Day, Battle of Britain Commemoration Service in Whanganui and the cleaning of the True War Graves in the two Whanganui Cemeteries. Nationally he is trying to raise the profile of staff of the individual units and as they complete NZCF courses. To do this he provides newspapers with officer's profile and purpose and outcomes of the course.

Squadron Leader Quirk is a senior adviser in the Ministry of Education working with schools, board of trustees, students and their families, and other agencies across Taranaki, Wanganui, Rangitikei, Ruapehu and Manawatu area.