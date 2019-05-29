Essential Vicar of Dibley characters are David and Hugo Horton, father and son, played by Colin McKinney and Heath McKenzie in Amdram's soon-to-be-staged production.

"I came here in December," says Colin. "I'm very keen on acting so I'm enjoying the opportunity of getting back into it."

Colin came here from Twizel, where there is no theatre. His last stage appearance was about five years ago when he was living in Christchurch, where he appeared in a McPhail and Gadsy play called Sweet 16.

"It was set in a motel and I was the motelier," he says. "It had never been staged before: it was the first performance."

Colin has a daughter and grandchildren in Whanganui. "That seemed to be a pretty good reason to come here."

His return to theatre was always part of the plan, having performed in dozens of productions in Hamilton and Christchurch.

Heath is a nephew of director Chris McKenzie, but he brings solid credentials to the comedic role. Whanganui theatre-goers will remember him as Dick Whittington in a recent pantomime, also directed by Chris.

In Vicar of Dibley, his character Hugo is young, naive and smitten by Alice Tinker, the verger, played by Tori Whibley.

"Tori and I have worked together before in Dick Whittington," he says. "I've also been the Dormouse in Alice in Wonderland and I was a weasel in The Wind in the Willows, in both of which I was, coincidentally, working with Chris."

Chris played the Mad Hatter and Toad. "Dick Whittington was my first big role."

Heath was involved in Amdram Starlets for a couple of years.

"I learned acting at Amdram then did plays around town, because I just love it."

The Year 11 Whanganui High School student credits stagework, including singing, for increased confidence. He's also guitarist in a band preparing for this year's Smokefree Rockquest.

Both Colin and Heath love Vicar of Dibley.

"I can't wait for it to start," says Colin. "It's very funny: the audience is going to love it."