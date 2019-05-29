"An Angel is dust pressed into a diamond by the weight of this world." The OA, Brit Marling.

Thank you for your feedback from my column last week. I appreciate the words of support and the questions asked. Questions often guide me to look within myself and delve a little deeper into who I am. They help me discover things I can change and do better. Endeavouring to always move forward, there is a sense for me that I am being made into something more than I was before. I am always happy for you to email me if you wish to share your thoughts with me.

"Angels pressed into a diamond", the quote this week says and like diamonds, each angel is unique. I also appreciate that when we search for them, we find them. Angels are never far away, yet they don't crowd our space and often wait patiently to be asked. Folding this story back on to each one of us, it is like we too are diamonds, going through great pressures on earth, travelling many murky roads. Then we find ourselves at the cutters, where we are turned into beautiful reflectors of light. Most of us go through a quite lot to be beautiful reflectors of light to each other.

Last week, I watched the gatherings of young people with passion for saving this planet we live on. Especially poignant for me was a sign saying, "There is no planet B". I also watched Parliament, as I am very interested in the End of Life Bill. I had forgotten how child-like Parliament could be, sparring, put downs, shouting across each other. It did however remind me of this quote from Abraham Lincoln: "The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next". There is much to do in this world of ours and spending it shouting at each other across a room does not seem particularly helpful. With the 2019 Budget out this week I'm sure there will be much debate and I will watch for those who really care about our environment and the future of our children, tucking that information away for election time.

So, my diamond friends, be beautiful reflectors of light, shine in the space around you and be angels and guides to those people who come within your space. Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy