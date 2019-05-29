Another week of unseasonably warm weather is keeping plants, weeds and lawns growing. In the garden centre we are preparing for Queen's Birthday weekend and busy arranging the arriving new season's roses.

Queen's Birthday Weekend and roses are synonymous in New Zealand as the season for removing them from nursery field production and their arrival into garden centres coincide. Roses were cultivated by the ancient Greeks and spread to all continents except Antarctica. This widespread appreciation of their beauty has led to them be recognised as the 'Queen of Flowers' a fitting connection that in New Zealand they tend to arrive instore when we celebrate Queen's Birthday weekend.

So in terms of timing now is the best time of the year to be planting roses. With the new supply of roses in the stores and in their dormant state, planting them now will mean they establish their root systems over the cooler winter months ready to put on strong growth in spring.

Roses really are an impressive plant. There are few plants that can boast the growth rate and extent of flowering that a good rose will provide. A rose bush purchased now (that looks like a group of sticks in a pot) will, by November be 60-80cm high producing a mass of eye-popping colourful blooms that can (depending on the variety) repeat flower throughout summer and well into next autumn.

Such is the popularity of roses that new varieties have been selected and bred for hundreds of years to gain the desired flower form, colour, fragrance or a combination of all of these.

In recent years rose breeders have developed varieties that will thrive with little or no spraying. This response has helped to balance the scales between people wanting to have low maintenance gardens, but also wanting to have some flamboyant colour and scent in the garden as well. There are some stunning varieties that have been developed that are not only colourful, but are highly fragrant and healthy growers.

Roses also come in a number of forms including, the well known "ordinary" or bush rose, standard roses (two main stem heights are common, 800mm, 450mm and less commonly 1.8m) and climbing varieties.

It is not surprising that gardeners for centuries have revered the rose as Queen of Flowers for its extraordinary beauty. There are so many different roses in so many flower colours, shapes, fragrance and plant height that there really is a rose for every situation and garden style. Few plants are so versatile and varied in growth habit, height, foliage and form. It is possible to smother the whole garden with roses. Whether grown en masse or singly to heighten the profusion of a mixed planting, roses epitomise the glory of the garden on a summers day. Be inspired to grow some roses in your garden. If you are limited on space then growing in pots is a good way to ensure some bright colour on the patio for summer.

Modern roses come in virtually every colour of the spectrum from pale pastels to bold, bright reds and yellows. A rare colour in roses is found in Blue Moon, which has lavender blue flowers on long stems.

The old garden roses range in colour from white, through the palest of blush pinks, deep pink, crimson and violet to purple. Many have striped pink and white or purple and white flowers.

Most roses co-ordinate well but a combination of too many brilliant colours may create a discordant effect. Plant white roses or those with soft pastel tones between your groups of strong coloured roses to prevent them from clashing.

Within the rose family is a great variety of flower shapes from single flat open, such as Mutabilis, to the urn-shaped curved modern hybrid tea types, such as well known Aotearoa and Lasting Love and then there are the cabbage-like types of many old rose flowers.

Foliage colour of roses varies from a soft grey green to a deep glossy blue-green. Some species are a dusky plum purple and the foliage of some turn to vivid fiery autumn colours.

Some rugosa and species roses develop bright ornamental hips in autumn that range in colour from yellow and orange though all the shades of red.

A particular favourite is Absolutely Fabulous.

This rose displays good vigour and excellent health with good resistance to black spot. Its flowers are stunning with butter gold blooms, and a delicious strong fragrance.

Rose Purpleicious is a recently released rose that has become very popular and is a good performer in the garden.

This beauty is a deep purple with a delicious fragrance. It has a flat old-fashioned flower form and grows approximately 80cm.

A recent release is Rose Scent By An Angel. It features blooms with a heavy perfume that are deep magenta pink in colour that pale to a soft pink. It is a floribunda type rose produces masses of flowers in clusters for months through out summer.

Rose planting tips

When a rose is being planted it is generally expected that it will remain in existence for many years.

The preparation of the soil is therefore important. The ground should be cultivated about two lengths of your spade blade or about 450mm. Most soils will benefit by incorporating material such as 'natural bark poultry compost' or sheep pellets. The digging will open up soils, improving the general structure. In a light soil the water holding capacity will be greatly increased as the organic material can hold additional moisture. The addition of Ican Slow Food into the hole when planting will help ensure excellent root development and growth.

Roses are never completely dormant and the less the roots are disturbed the better the plants will establish.

A hole should be dug significantly large and deep to accommodate the roots when they are spread out. Be careful that no damage is done to the plants when the soil is firmed round the roots.

The bud union of bush and climbing roses is left just above the ground surface.

If planting a group of standard roses they should all be the same height so that they can be planted with the heads at a uniform level. It is preferable before planting standard roses to put in the stakes that will support them. This avoids damage to the roots which may otherwise occur. Use a soft tie material for tying standard roses. Wire should never be used and padding should be placed under a tie of twine or cord. Ensure that one of the ties is secured to its stake near the head of the rose to prevent damage or the possibility of it snapping off in strong wind.

Plants from a garden centre or nursery have usually been cut back for the ease of handling and packing, and in some cases may require extra pruning.

Early planting (now) is recommended and pruning should be done during the normal pruning season which is best done in mid to late July for gardens in Whanganui.

Rose talk and pruning masterclass

If you want more great tips on rose growing and pruning come along to this free masterclass. It will include rose pruning and winter sprays, when, what and how your questions will be answered. Sharon will walk you through the process, along with tips on how to have the best roses on the street.

Sunday, June 2 at 2.30pm at Springvale Garden Centre.

Repeated at 2pm on Wednesday, June 5.

Gareth Carter is General Manager of Springvale Garden Centre