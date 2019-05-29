Jazz combo TTTENOR is a rare lineup, but that's the treat for the Whanganui Musicians' Club audience on June 7.

Saxophonists John Mackey, Roger Manins and Andy Sugg, based in Canberra, Auckland and Melbourne respectively, are touted to represent the very best of contemporary jazz in the southern hemisphere.

TTTenor's solo and collective improvising are sure to raise the bar of musical excellence in the historical club. Their powerhouse playing will shake the spirits from slumber. Securing the TTTenor to play in Whanganui is a tour de force for the Musicians' Club. They know the acoustics will enhance Mackey, Manins and Sugg who have played with the who's who of the international jazz scene. When they appear on stage together something special happens — they blend smoothly together or stand out on their own.

TTTENOR 2019 NEW ZEALAND TOUR, June 7, 7.30pm, Whanganui Musicians Club.

$15 General Admission $10 Club members. Membership available at the door.