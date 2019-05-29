The Whanganui Potters Studio will be exhibiting an exciting range of works by experienced and new potters.

The exhibit will show a range of beautiful table ware and ornamental pieces. Paintings done by some of the potters will also be on display.

The guest exhibitor is well-known potter Helen Perrett, who has sent a number of fun pieces.

Most of the works displayed will be for sale.

The exhibition opens on Thursday, May 30 at 5.30pm and continues 10am -4pm from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3 in the Whanganui Community Gallery on Taupo Quay.

Helen Perrett was born in London but grew up in Wellington. High school art was her first experience with clay but she went academic and studied Art History, English Literature at Auckland University followed by an extended OE in London where she met her husband and had her first daughter. It was only after studying garden design (another passion) and having her third daughter go to school that Helen was able to follow up that background itch to touch clay again, although being creative had never been far away with a small business selling handmade paper and painted paper mache bowls and mer-creatures at Titirangi Market.

Her first works in clay were fantastical beasts and a series of busts. And that was the beginning of a happy obsession.

"I enjoy finding a theme to explore or weaving a narrative into a piece as I make it. Much of my work has been me working through stories and images that intrigued me — the Terracotta Army — my version are NZ pests (possums, ferrets, rats, rabbits and boars) and I have done a long series of boats bringing things to New Zealand, including the pests but also sheep, furniture, pine trees and people. Other inspirations include history, literature, fairytales and myths."

Helen credits her love of children's book illustration as one of her major influences. As well as working in her home-based studio among her dogs, cat and chickens, Helen Perrett has also been teaching beginners at Auckland Studio Potters for the past nine years.

Helen has a Diploma of Ceramics Arts from Otago Polytechnic and has won several awards. Her work is in the Wallace Art Trust Collection and other private collections in the US, Germany, UK, Australia and China.