Mike Hosking says kids' climate change protest is "nothing but hot air". Now there's the pot calling the kettle black!

A Midweek reader rang to say she and her husband were at Auckland Airport recently and thought to indulge in "donuts" while waiting to board their flight to Whanganui. They selected their yummy treats, went to pay for it with the folding stuff and were told the store did not take cash! They walked away without their food and the store lost a sale. Is this even legal? Apparently it is, which means those words on your currency saying "This note is legal tender for ... " is not entirely true. So who's right? The Reserve Bank or some strange loophole in the currency law which allows stores to refuse real money?

Why would anyone want to climb Mt Everest anymore?

Gone are the days when it was just you, carrying enough gear, courage and skills, pitted against a mighty mountain and the fickle elements. Now it's you, your tour company, a whole lot of other tour companies and a queue of backpacking, mountaineer tourists standing in line to take turns and selfies at the top of the world. For some, the wait has been too long, their oxygen has run out and so has their time on Earth. Is it really worth it? Edmund Hillary might have "knocked the bastard off" but now it's a group outing and a stop at the souvenir shop on the way out. There have been complaints about litter, human waste, damage and dead people all left on the mountain after expeditions have been and gone. There are people, not just Sherpas, climbing the mountain multiple times. Because they know the way? Come on thrillseekers. Look for another, less populated challenge, like climbing to the moon on a ladder!

So Hannah Tamaki, wife of Brian Tamaki, the self-proclaimed bishop of Destiny Church, registered at Lloyds as a dogmatic shipwreck, is heading the new Christian values-based political party, Coalition New Zealand. Odd name for a single group and a single point of view when the very word "coalition" is defined as an alliance of two or more parties. Wherein lies the "coalition"? Harley plus Davidson, perhaps?

The candidates are lining up to replace Theresa May before she has even left 10 Downing St. The new Prime Minister of Great Britain has an impossible task, as the incumbent realised, to execute the withdrawal of the UK from the EU without bloodshed, figurative or literal. The fact is, in spite of a referendum saying otherwise, the Brits just don't want to go. But they put it in writing, via the ballot box, that they do. What is a Prime Minister to do? Believe the way the people voted, or listen to a Parliament who don't believe their own referendum? This will be a job you would wish on your worst enemy!