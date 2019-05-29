Jack McIntyre, a returned soldier from World War I, is part of the legend of the Mangapurua Valley.

His farm, taken up in the early 1920s, was between the Ruatiti Rd end and the Mangapurua trig. The McIntyre family moved out in the early 1930s but still owns their house site. They held a reunion in 1995 and 30 family members walked to the site for a picnic lunch and to share memories.

A few years later they built a hut there, and it will be a destination for Wanganui Tramping Club members next month who will explore and soak up the history of the area which is now popular with trampers and mountain bikers.

Over Queen's Birthday weekend a three-day tramp is planned in Ruahine Forest Park taking in Top Gorge and Long View huts. Top Gorge is a small, remote hut rarely visited by the club, while Long View has sweeping views over Hawke's Bay.

June will also feature day trips to Mangaweka, Bushy Park, Burtton's Track and Whangaehu Beach. The club will also hold its annual trivia quiz, a night of competition and hilarity as members vie for bragging rights.

The club's full programme for June is:

¦ Sat-Mon, 1-3, Top Gorge — Longview Huts, leader Mike

¦ Sun 2, Mangaweka and beyond, leader Margret

¦ Sat-Sun, 8-9, McIntyre's Hut, leader Dorothy

¦ Sat 15, Quiz Night, leader Dave

¦ Sat or Sun, 15 or 16, Bushy Park offtrack, leader Esther

¦ Sat or Sun, 22 or 23, Burtton's Track, leader Roger

¦ Sat or Sun, 29 or 30, Whangaehu Beach walk, leader Brian

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walks on June 6 and 20 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on June 13 and 27. The Wednesday contact is Margret, phone 344 3899, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

The next club meeting is on Wednesday, June 5 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St at 7.30pm at which Julie and Stuart Kelly will give a presentation on their trip to Morocco, prior to the AGM.