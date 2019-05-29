Wendy, the Peter Pan Musical

By Jonathan Alver and James Doy

Presented by Whanganui Girls' College — directed by Kijana Pene, musical director Rosie James, producer Caroline Rhodes.

Saturday, May 25, 7pm.

Reviewed by Paul Brooks

This production is no stroll through Neverland, but an ambitious challenge, and Whanganui Girls' College did a great job!

The story is about Wendy — and her brothers, John and Michael — accompanying Peter Pan to Neverland to share stories with the Lost Boys. After months of hard work by musicians, teachers, cast and crew, the all-girl school did a fine job and the main roles were well cast.

Ella Winton was Wendy, showing a perfect mix of sweetness, maternal instinct and strength for the role. Add a lovely voice into the mix and she was made for the part.

Her brothers, played by Joelle Silvester and Nicola Mosen, definitely looked right and worked well as younger siblings.

Peter Pan, acted by Fynn Rees, was perfect for the part. Lithe, energetic, petulantly adolescent in her rejection of all things adult, but fiercely possessive of Wendy, his/her new-found mother figure.

Grace Souness was Tinkerbell and did it well. Mute for most of the show, she spoke in body language and facial expressions. Her lovely dancing ability suggested flying and her fluid moves were given substance by Rosie James' "sleigh bells" FX.

Then we have Hook. Tall, imposing and egocentric, encapsulated by Marianne Arthur. I particularly loved the song I Want to be Loved, sung with suitable melodrama near the end of the show.

Captain Hook and the Pirates.

Bosun Smee would not have been an easy role, but Amba McGinniss did it well. The character had a stammer, which she altered according to circumstances. She was obsequious in the presence of Hook, the stutter more pronounced, but more in control and eager to take command in Hook's absence.

The show was lent glamour by the mermaids, led by Mikaela Kenny. Their dancing was a delight and made Neverland more than just a "masculine" haven.

Isis Dennison-Downie played the role of the Never Bird. A prominent feature in the book but since ignored, it was good to see her return to help Peter and Wendy. Isis gave the bird an accent which added character and worked well.

Tiger Lily (Emma Hylton) has morphed from Barrie's original Native American princess into the leader of a tribe of sleepy animals. Emma and her tribe did a fine job with some good dancing and singing.

Maturity came in the characters of Mr and Mrs Darling, Isabella Lee and Rylee Pope, but I did not quite get the robotic NANA, played by Mrs Bev Ward. She did it well, however, and there was humour in its incongruity. Full marks to Isabella who doubled as guitarist in the band.

Music was provided throughout by the band — Marie Brooks on piano, Isabella on guitar, Kayla Gunther on drums and Savanah Priest on keyboard. They gave a constant backing track to the action and a high standard of accompaniment to all the songs. The music was complex and performed well.

Main characters were assisted by a big cast of Lost Boys, pirates, animals and mermaids, as well as a strong, supportive backstage crew. Costumes were superb and the director made good use of set and props without cluttering the stage. Congratulations on a novel way to depict the "flying" scene, with projection animation and creative use of material. Main characters wore microphones, but with just six to go round, it required complete focus from technical support but seemed to be managed without a hitch.

Packed houses every night were treated to a good show, the first time a school has performed this production.