FRIDAY

UGLY CUSTOMERS

What: A comedy play about a bank hold-up by an elderly couple.

When: Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 7.30pm, Sunday, June 2 at 2pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Adult (16+) $25, senior/student $20.

SATURDAY

SAVE THE CHILDREN

What: Sale of hand-knitted woollens for ages 1-5.

When: Saturday, June 1, 9.30am-1pm.

Where: Trafalgar Square shopping centre.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Hi-Fibre. A new group exhibition of fibre-based art.

When: Open to view Saturday, June 1, 11am-3pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

GALLERY 85

What: Hwan Sung Bobby Park, BTM Platoon — new ceramics inspired by the artist's recent residency at 85 Glasgow Street.

When: Open to view Saturday, June 1, 11am-3pm.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

LUCKY BAR

What: Celtic steampunk group Heavy Blarney fuses traditional Irish tunes and songs with a beefy rock rhythm section, with original songs too. On the night of the gig, they'll be debuting their newest song Sky Pirates Take Whanganui.

When: Saturday, June 1, 8.30pm.

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, Wilson St.

Details: $10 door charge.

SUNDAY

VINTAGE CAR CLUB

What: Wanganui Vintage Car Club's Annual Rally. Departing from the Wanganui Racecourse Carpark - first car leaving at 9.30am. Public welcome to come and see the cars before they depart - cars will be 'parking-up' from 8.30am onwards.

When: Sunday, June 2.

COMING UP

AGM

What: Grey Power Wanganui. Speaker is Lew Findlay, Zone 4 Director of Palmerston North, on "grandparents parenting grandchildren".

When: Thursday, May 30, 1.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church, Glasgow St.

DVD EVENING — FRANCISCO

What: When a teenager in Buenos Aires discovered his religious calling, little did he know it would lead him to the Vatican. In 2013 he would become Pope Francis. In his role as the archbishop of Buenos Aires, he challenged the corruption and abuse of the government dictatorship. He worked to give voice to victims of prostitution, slavery and drug trafficking within the shantytowns.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 6.30pm. Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SMALL BUSINESS

What: Wanganui Small Business Forum meeting. All Small Business Owners welcome. No Charge just buy coffee or lunch.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 12.30pm.

Where: 25 Somme Parade.

Details: Colin Thompson — colin.thompson@nztravelbrokers.co.nz or 06 3482498

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Events Talk — My Choice — Mayor Hamish McDouall. A monthly series of virtual exhibitions of artworks chosen from the collection by people in the Whanganui community, available to view on the Gallery website. Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall will talk about his selection on display at Sarjeant on the Quay.

When: Saturday, June 8, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: Concert — Musicals and Movies Through the Decades, with guest artists Shelley Walls and Brass Whanganui trombone section.

When: Saturday, June 8, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin & Wicksteed sts.

Details: Door sales, tickets from choir members or ph Edwyna 344 7974 or 027 360 1335. Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 free.

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, June 12, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artfix — Denys Watkins Dynamo Hum. Assistant Curator Jessica Kidd will lead an investigative tour of Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum. Participants are encouraged to contribute and discuss.

When: Thursday, June 13, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

LITURGY

What: Edwina Gately. An English woman, Edwina worked as a teacher in Uganda, resulting in her founding the Volunteer Missionary Movement (VMM) in 1969. Later she took a Theology Degree in Illinois. Her experiences, her writings, speak of a woman in touch with life at the raw edges, a woman of courage, and aware of the divine encountered in the day-to-day.

When: Sunday, June 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, a Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THIS WE BELIEVE

What: Students from Cullinane College share their ideas and beliefs. Followed by questions & supper.

When: Thursday, June 20, 7-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

OPEN NIGHT — DEVELOPING INTUITION

What : A discussion on the difference between psychic and clairvoyance, guided meditation and a demonstration of methods to sharpen your intuition.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7pm.

Where : Wisdom Is yours — Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: Donation. Kevin or Natasha 0272531858.

CAMELLIA SHOW

What: NZ Camellia Society Inc, 62nd National Convention & Show.

When: Saturday, August 24, 12.30-4.45pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Entry $5. Website — nzcamelliasociety.co.nz

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Greetings From the River City! — a new outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.

Currently on public display

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Kate Fitzharris: Things Don't End at Their Edges

When: Until June 9.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, 31 Taupo Quay above the i-Site

Details: Free. Enquiries: 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice — A new exhibition series.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Denys Watkins: Dynamo Hum.

When: To August 25.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Trevelyan: Delineate.

When: To September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Robert McLeod: Collection Focus. Part of the Collection Focus series: a selection of works from the Sarjeant Gallery collection by New Zealand expressionist painter Robert McLeod, including recent acquisitions gifted by the artist.

When: June 1 — September 1.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Enquiries 349 0506.

REGULAR

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha appreciated

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477.

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while the children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: A choir for beginners and experienced singers.

When: Mondays 6.30-8pm except school holidays.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui, quality handcrafts by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: Dream-imagine-create, gallery and specific workshops. "Achieving your goal", one complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. "Minds eye" small weekly or fortnightly morning sessions. Workshops designed to use POWERTEX. Everything supplied.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

What: Looking for a new way to keep fit, meet others and enjoy scottish music? Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children, aged 7 and over, and adults.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm, for children and adults, with adults continuing until 10pm. Monday evenings 8-10pm adults only.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Suitable for beginners and all levels.

When: Mondays 9.30am

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394.

YOGA 5-7 YR-OLDS

What: A Yoga Class for 5 to 7 year olds to plant the seeds of yoga.

When: Thursdays at 4.15pm.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11.

YOGA 10+

What: A Yoga class for 10 + Yr olds.

When : Thursdays at 9.30.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394

