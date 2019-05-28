The hippies were right! — apparently it IS all about vibrations, but then again Einstein also cracked it way before the hippies when he said, "The field is the sole governing agency of the particle."

I'm loving the emergence of the "new" quantum science which also includes the evolvement of Epigenetics. Some of us have lived large parts of our lives instinctively understanding vibrational well-being, but have often been quickly dismissed by those whose beliefs lay with only what they can physically see. It's all starting to change as modern science is now measuring the frequency that surrounds our physical body. It's certainly exciting times ahead for some of us, and for others it will be quite challenging as this new wave of science contradicts the current model of thinking. I doubt anything is going to radically change too quickly as our current model of health as a multi billion dollar industry is not going to let go easily. According to Dr Bruce Lipton, author of The Biology of Belief, there is a difference between regular and quantum science.

Regular science, which our medical model of health is based on, refers to the studies of particles or matter, whereas quantum science studies "the wave" or frequency and when we talk about our "own" frequency, its in relationship with our own biology. According to Dr Lipton it is our own mind, beliefs and thoughts, that create our frequency. If we accept the possibility that epigenetics and quantum science are correct, then it means we need to look at our health in a completely overturned way. It also means that we need to be more responsible for it than we have previously. It's now common knowledge that we are subconsciously running our habitual thinking 95 per cent of the time and that our subconscious is very "literal" with its habits. It's just doing what it was programmed to do when it was downloading how to "live" in its environment. There begs the question, how can we change a habit that is of negative impact if we aren't even aware of it? The reason why I have pursued this career path I have is because of my own recovery from depression. I explored many pathways but in the end I landed here, at this crossroads, some 12 or so years ago when I discovered the work of of one of our own Kiwi neuroscientists, whom I also had the privilege of meeting and thanking for his work. The guy met me at the Coffee Club in Parnell for a cuppa, in true Kiwi style!

Years of positive affirmations with little change showed me that simply changing my "thinking" was not enough, and now I understand why, as my subconscious had no idea of what my conscious mind was talking about! Carla's Coaching for Health was developed because of my own experiences and my passion to share what I know, and while 12 years ago might have been seen as "fringe", is now moving into mainstream. When we can raise our conscious mind and create coherency with our subconscious, we will create a powerful vibration for transformation.

I support people with that process, help them make sense of it, and then support them in creating a new better belief system. What's needed by the client? Simply the commitment to do the inner work and the promise to yourself to practise what you are learning. Practice is the key. Call me for an appointment or register for my one-day workshop coming up at the Josephites Retreat Centre on 7 July. You can find me on line. www.carlascoachingforhealth.com www.facebook.com/1on1onone/