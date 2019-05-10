Whanganui Hospital's physio dept gained 10 new skateboards last week, courtesy of the St Andrew Kilwinning Freemasons' Lodge.

"The skateboards are for the physio class," says Brett London, current Master of the lodge.

The skateboards are used to exercise the affected joint after a knee replacement operation. Brett is part of the class and he asked if it would be helpful if the lodge supplied a few for patients' use.

The matter went to the treasurer, Siva Namasivayam, who took it to standing committee, after which a vote in open lodge approved it.

Brett had to explain to the Masonic brethren how Whanganui Hospital could use skateboards for therapy — some thought he was pulling their leg.

The skateboards were presented to the physio dept last Thursday.

"The idea is that, potentially, we can loan them out," says physiotherapist Kirstin Glasgow. "Patients use them for the first two weeks [after the operation] then don't need them anymore and we can recycle them. They will be really useful, thank you."

Clinical co-ordinator of Physiotherapy, Carol Ramsden was on hand to receive the skateboards.