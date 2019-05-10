The Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust is in the process of establishing the inaugural Whanganui Heritage Month to highlight and celebrate Whanganui's Maori and European built heritage.

Whanganui has one of New Zealand's highest concentrations of European heritage buildings, still largely intact and dominating the city centre.

They represent a complete and significant number of building styles dating between 1860 and 1960. There are also a number of Maori sites of significance, including St Paul's Memorial Church, Putiki, which was recently awarded NZ Heritage Category 1 status, and numerous marae along the Whanganui River Road.

The vision is to have a series of eclectic and exciting events to celebrate and highlight any aspects of Whanganui's heritage and history.

Whanganui Heritage Month will also include the 100-year celebrations of the Sarjeant Gallery and Durie Hill Elevator.

The Trust has contracted Kelly Scarrow to co-ordinate establishing this event and its marketing.

"We really need to start celebrating our heritage identity," says Kelly. "With my work on the Caboodle and Vintage Weekend, I could see a need for something different outside of that.

"My role is really exciting.

"I get to put the offer out, educate people around what the month is about and get them thinking about how they can participate.

"It's about celebrating our community."

Kelly is looking for a wide range of local groups or individuals to host suitable events for the programme.

The events need to take place within the event period of August 3 to September 13 and Kelly is actively looking for tours, information seminars, exhibitions, cultural events and more.

To support the event by helping to promote the programme of events, hosting an event, advertising, or sponsorship and donations, Kelly would love to hear from you.

"We welcome any partnerships and contributing events with the potential to further enhance this event in our community," says Kelly.

There will be a small charge to include your event in the programme, with the opportunity to take out more advertising to raise the profile of your event.

The deadline for finalising the programme is June 21, so if you have an idea contact Kelly to discuss it.

"It's exciting to bring together the Heritage Trust, Sarjeant Gallery, Durie Hill Elevator, Whanganui District Council, Bushy Park and Alexander Heritage Library into a team to steer this new event for Whanganui, with the hope it will become an annual event," says Heritage Trustee and Councillor Helen Craig.

Email Kelly at whanganuiheritagemonth@gmail.com. Phone: 027 304 2126. Website: www.whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz — events will be added to the website as details are confirmed.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/whanganui.heritagemonth.

To discuss the event with a Heritage Trustee, contact Helen Craig, 021 1030737, hellycraig@hotmail.com