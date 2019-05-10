Even a quick glance at the array of work on display at the Wanganui Embroiderers' Guild Anniversary Exhibition will convince anybody that the women of the guild are exceptional artists.

Margaret Ovenden-Morris designed and executed Silver Moon, which is being used by the guild as the distinctive logo for the exhibition poster. From a short distance it looks like a painting, until a closer look reveals the intricate stitching of multi-coloured thread.

"Margaret does a lot of her own designs," says guild president Judy Ahmadi. "A lot of them [the work on display] are kits.

"Most people coming into embroidery do a cross-stitch kit. Then people try something else, and here we've tried to get examples of the 'other' things."

Some of the 'other' things include three dimensional art such as the fantails executed by Pauline Muirhead.

"That's stump work," says Pauline.

She says it took her a couple of months to make.

Pauline Muirhead and her stump work fantails. PICTURE / PAUL BROOKS

Work ranges from samplers to all kinds of stitchwork, from the simple to the extremely complicated, and includes designs executed on cushions, bags and chairs. All of the work on show is by members of the guild.

"I wanted a range of techniques and a range of colours. I wanted a bit of bling," says Judy.

All of the items are purely for exhibit, not for sale.

The exhibition is on at Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, until May 12, 10am-4pm.

Prospective guild members can contact Judy at wanganui.embroiderers@gmail.com.