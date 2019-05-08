WEDNESDAY

STATIONS OF THE RESURRECTION

What: The Journey from Easter to Pentecost. Inspired by an inscription in the catacombs in Rome, the Stations juxtapose the Way of Light with the Way of the Cross.

When: Wednesday 8 May, 7pm, Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, May 8, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

THURSDAY

DAY OF PRAYER AND REFLECTION

What: Be Still and Know: A day of Guided Contemplative exercises based on the Saint Ignatius Way. Please bring a notebook, pen and lunch.

When: Thursday, May 9, 10am-2pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Details: With Karyn Coleman & Juliet Kojis, Diocesan Prayer & Retreat Team. Cost $20.

ARTFIX

What: Curator & Public Programmes Manager Greg Donson will lead an investigative tour of Kate Fitzharris' post-Tylee Residency exhibition Things Don't End at Their Edges. Participants are encouraged to discuss.

When: Thursday, May 9, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, 31 Taupo Quay, above the iSITE

Details: enquiries to 349 0506.

FRIDAY

OPERA HOUSE

What: MY NAME IS MOANA. A tribute to the Ocean, led by singer and songwriter Moana Maniapoto with an intoxicating mixture of music, myth and personal anecdote.

When: Friday, May 10, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $25, Senior / Student / FriendOH $20.

WORLD FAIR TRADE DAY

What: High Tea & Collection.

When: Friday, May 10, 2.30-3.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SATURDAY

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters.

When: Saturday, May 11, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Billy TK Fundraiser for Christchurch featuring The Conrays presenting a soul music concert for peace.

When: Saturday, May 11, doors open at 7pm.

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: Cost $20 non members, $15 members. Contact 021 022 79729 Clare Gibney.

MONDAY

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Member sharing – Old Wives' Tales and Home Remedies. Remedies used before modern medicine.

When: Monday, May 13, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

COMING UP

WHANGANUI ARTHRITIS

What: Evening Support Group. To offer evening support to those affected by arthritis. Speaker is Madeline Wetzels, Rheumatology Nurse from Whanganui Hospital.

When: Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm.

Where: "Snug", Rutland Arms.

LUCKY BAR

What: Palmerston North bands Government Pest and Turbostill perform with Whanganui bands The Mean Owls and Mr Sudden Death.

When: Saturday, May 18, from 9pm.

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, Wilson St.

Details: $5 door charge.

ALWAYS TIRED?

What: Hear Dr Corin Storkey from Wellington share how he cured his chronic fatigue.

When: Saturday, May 25, 2 pm

Where: St Paul's Church lounge, Cnr Guyton & Cooks streets (Cooks St entrance).

Details: Allergy ADHD Wanganui. Everyone welcome. Koha admission. Enquiries: Phone Sharyn: 345 8393.

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: Look Twice, an outdoor installation by David Stewart.

When: Viewing any time.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ARTS CENTRE

What: A new outdoor sculpture by recent artist in residence Sam Duckor-Jones.

Currently on public display

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Under the Sun: Tales of the Unexpected

When: Until May 12.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The CoLab Chandelier.

When: Until Sunday, May 12.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2019 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review

When: Until May 12.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries: 349 0506

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Paintbox, a group painting exhibition.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm, until Saturday, May 25.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre

Details: Free entry

GALLERY 85

What: Lorene Taurerewa, paintings and drawings.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm, until Saturday, May 25.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre

Details: Free entry

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Anthony Davies: Selected Works 2011-2019.

When: Until May 26.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Kate Fitzharris: Things Don't End at Their Edges

When: Until June 9.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, 31 Taupo Quay above the i-Site

Details: Free. Enquiries: 349 0506

REGULAR

EUCHRE & HOUSIE

When: Tuesday afternoons, 1pm, from May 7.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Afternoon tea supplied, raffle, all welcome.

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: Viewings of top floor control cab.

When: Sundays, 1-3pm.

Details: Koha. Contact Lynn 021 0555 476

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: Koha appreciated

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477.

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Fun, music, rhythm and dance for 0-5s. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for Mums, Dads and Caregivers while the children play, well supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: A choir for beginners and experienced singers.

When: Mondays 6.30-8pm except school holidays.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981 or 0226561949.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet for a casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, at any time, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui, quality handcrafts by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive, small, fun group. Beginners and all welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 each time you come, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of every month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meets weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Cost, donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

PETANQUE

What: $1 each time you play. Bowls provided. All ages welcome.

When: Sundays 2pm-3.30ish.

Where: Gonville Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact phone 06 347 7414.

POWERTEX

What: Dream-imagine-create, gallery and specfiic workshops. "Achieving your goal" one complete class, individually or in a small group or work sessions. "Minds eye" small weekly or fortnightly morning sessions. Personal individual attention. We take you through step by step to complete your work. These workshops are designed to use the product POWERTEX. Everything supplied. Visit us for more information.

When: Weekday mornings.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Jan 06 3453121 or facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious, air-conditioned rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Club contact: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children aged 7 and over.

When: Friday evenings 7.30-8.30pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe weekly for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Suitable for beginners and all levels.

When: Mondays 9.30am

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394.

YOGA 5-7 YR-OLDS

What: A Yoga Class for 5 to 7 year olds to plant the seeds of yoga.

When: Thursdays at 4.15pm.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11.

YOGA 10+

What: A Yoga class for 10 + Yr olds.

When : Thursdays at 9.30.

Where : Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave

Details: $11. Contact Emma 0211033394

