We've become avid Dancing With the Stars watchers, giving Netflix a rest while we tune into old fashioned, ad-saturated, timetabled television. Remember that? You get time to do the dishes and make a cup of tea during the commercial break before drifting back to hear Dai and Shazza gush over the next couple about to risk all on the dance floor (or, if you watch the British vanguard Strictly Come Dancing, the "D-Floor").

In case you've been living in a cave, the point of the show is that New Zealand celebrities — some more celebrated than others — team up with a dance partner of professional calibre and tango, foxtrot and quickstep their way around the studio in front of three well-qualified judges.

At the end of their 90-second performance, the judges give their critique and encouragement, before giving the contestants a score each out of 10, giving a combined score out of 30.

There is, of course, a frequently referred to "leaderboard", ranking the couples from top to bottom.

The show is filmed in front of a studio audience and presentation is a joint effort between comedian Dai Henwood and radio host Sharyn Casey.

Forget the fact you don't know at least half of the "celebrities" — you will by the end of the series — or that you think the judges are trying to out-perform the performers. The point is that it's a dance competition and, actually, pretty good entertainment.

The celebrities take it seriously and spend a lot of hours training with their dance partners to give the best possible dance performance.

For many of them, it is their first attempt at real dance technique and they all, without exception, give it their best.

Obviously, some are better than others, and some reveal a side to their personality or physicality of which we were previously unaware.

Who knew that Glen Osborne or Manu Vatuvei really can dance? And they are not the only ones.

So, having professional dancers as partners, and professional dance teachers as judges, and putting it all together into a show that is educational as it is entertaining, why would you hand 50 per cent of the scoring over to sit-at-home voters? That's right — what the judges give the contestants is only half the score.

The rest comes via text from mobile phone users around New Zealand, regardless of their dance experience, knowledge or, for that matter, level of actual engagement.

That would not really matter, except that every week, the lowest scoring dance couple is voted off the show. They leave the dance floor. All their training, hours of practice and time away from their families comes to nought. They put on a brave face and say what a wonderful experience it has been and thank you to all those who voted for them etc etc.

The public vote is justified by the fact each text translates into dollars for the contestants' chosen charities, but it doesn't alter the fact that people who wouldn't know a paso doble from a cha-cha, hip hop from a foxtrot, a waltz from a slice of pizza, have the power to elevate poor dancers to the top of the table and send competent performers home.

And every time it shocks the judges, the presenters and the studio audience.

It shouldn't.

We now know that most of the text voting is determined by factors other than the dance performance. It's about gender, looks, choice of costume, hairstyle, what they do for a living — everything except what the show is about. Children will vote for some obscure kids' TV show presenter (or not — they might not like them) and others will find something really shallow to influence their vote. A contestant may have executed a near-perfect jive but …

It makes a mockery of the legitimate aspects of the show — real judges, top choreography, professional dance partners — when so much of it hinges on the superficial voting criteria of the public.

Without the mindless texting, it would still be a good show, in fact, probably a better show. Contestants would leave knowing they deserve to go home, having been out-danced by their peers and judged accordingly by three judges who really do know what they are talking about.

But to have dancers voted off for reasons not remotely connected with their dancing makes a mockery of the concept, their hard work and the commitment to the show.

We will keep watching because we really do want to see William Wairua boogie on down, Clint Randell amaze us all, K'Lee prove she belongs on that dance floor and Nadia Lim show she's not just a great cook. We want to cringe when judge Julz Tocker stands up to demonstrate technique in his usual OTT way and we love the catty rivalry between him and his co-judge and dance partner Rachel White.

It's entertainment, but it's also a dance competition, so we want to see good dancers rewarded with votes.

Too much to ask?